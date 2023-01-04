Mega Millions jackpot soars to nearly $1 billion after no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing

By
Jacky
-
Mega Millions jackpot soars to nearly $1 billion after no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing

By Chris Boyette and Holly Yan | CNN

There was no winner in the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 on Tuesday, meaning the next draw on Friday will be worth $940 million, according to the lottery.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw were 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 with a Mega Ball of 18, according to the Mega Millions website. No ticket matched all six winning numbers, bringing Friday’s cash prize to an estimated $483.5 million

“In more than 20 years since the game began in 2002, there have been only three bigger jackpots than Friday’s estimated prize,” the Mega Millions said in a statement. press release.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR