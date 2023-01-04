Mega Millions jackpot soars to nearly $1 billion after no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing

By Chris Boyette and Holly Yan | CNN

There was no winner in the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 on Tuesday, meaning the next draw on Friday will be worth $940 million, according to the lottery.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw were 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 with a Mega Ball of 18, according to the Mega Millions website. No ticket matched all six winning numbers, bringing Friday’s cash prize to an estimated $483.5 million

“In more than 20 years since the game began in 2002, there have been only three bigger jackpots than Friday’s estimated prize,” the Mega Millions said in a statement. press release.

Tuesday’s drawing featured nearly 3 million winning tickets for prizes ranging from $2 to $4 million, said the lottery. Six tickets matched the first five numbers to win the lottery’s second-highest prize of $1 million each, the lottery said.

The biggest jackpot in history was $1.537 billionscored by an insanely lucky winner in 2018.

The last jackpot was won in October and the number of winning tickets at all prize levels has grown across the country, according to the lottery.

