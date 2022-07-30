Mega Millions $1.28B jackpot still unclaimed after stores reported a 30% increase in sales

The Mega Millions jackpot prize of $1.28 billion is still unclaimed as stores reported a 30 percent increase in lotto ticket sales for the third-highest prize in history.

Friday’s winning numbers were 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13. The ball of the mega millions was 14, but it’s still unclear if anyone could beat the 1 in 303 million chance of winning.

The zeal to claim the prize, which after 29 consecutive draws was so high that the seller’s boards struggled to display the full amount.

A deli employee in Manhattan told the New York Post that ticket sales in his store had increased by as much as 35 percent from Friday’s draw.

Stores across the country said lotto ticket sales jumped more than 30 percent after the Mega Millions jackpot hit $1.28 billion Friday, the third-highest prize in history.

If no one makes all six numbers, the top prize will hit the historic $1.7 billion, according to Mega Millions announcer John Crow. That draw was scheduled for Tuesday evening.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was recorded in October 2018 at $1,537 billion where an anonymous player from South Carolina claimed the prize.

Pat McDonald, director of the Ohio Lottery, which leads the Mega Millions consortium, said he was eager to hear if anyone could claim the prize soon.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity Mega Millions is bringing to retailers, players and charities across the country,” he said in a statement.

If someone comes forward to claim Friday’s jackpot, they have the option of receiving the $1.28 billion over 29 years, or opt for a lump sum of $747.2 million in cash.

This is a story in development.