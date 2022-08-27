Meg Ryan, 60, looks radiant as she grabs lunch to-go in Santa Barbara

<!–

Meg Ryan looked radiant when she was spotted having lunch in Santa Barbara Friday afternoon.

The 60-year-old actress strolled across the restaurant’s parking lot with her cellphone and a to-go bag in hand.

Ryan’s signature golden blond hair streamed out from under a stylish straw hat.

Hanging Out: Meg Ryan Was Spotted Stepping Out in Santa Barbara Friday Afternoon

Ryan shielded her eyes with sunglasses and appeared to be wearing little to no makeup.

As for her ensemble, the Top Gun actress slipped her slender frame into wide-leg pants and a matching black T-shirt.

She also donned a set of gray and white running shoes while making the most of her summer.

The star appeared to be enjoying the pleasant summer weather in California after having a bite to eat.

One and done: Ryan wore a black shirt and matching wide-leg pants on her outing

In May, it was announced that Ryan would be returning to rom-coms as she plans to star in and direct the upcoming movie What Happens Later.

According to The Hollywood Reporterthe film is based on the play Shooting Star by Steven Dietz.

The media outlet also revealed that the playwright was writing the screenplay alongside both Kirk Lynn and the actress herself.

Big Return: In May, it was announced that Ryan would be returning to rom-coms as she plans to star and direct the upcoming movie What Happens Later; Ryan seen in 2019

The feature film is described by the filmmakers as an ‘evolved and nostalgic take on romantic comedy’.

What Happens Later revolves around a pair of former partners who investigate their romantic past after being snowed in at an airport.

In addition to Ryan, who will star in the film, the film’s cast also includes David Duchovny, who will play the male lead.

Co-star: In addition to Ryan, who will star in the film, the film’s cast also includes David Duchovny, who will play the male lead; David seen in 2019

The producers of the feature released a statement to the media expressing their enthusiasm for the project.

“We believe it’s a view of life and love that audiences around the world will identify with and long for in these uncertain times when connection and reconciliation are more important than ever,” they said.

The final release date of What Happens Later has not yet been announced to the public.