Meg Matthews, 56, shows off her toned physique in a black crop top

Meg Matthews showed off her toned physique in a black crop top on Saturday as she prepares to go traveling with two male friends.

Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher’s ex-wife, 56, took to Instagram to share snaps of her figure as she talked about how she wanted to be ‘fit and strong’ for the trip so she wouldn’t be ‘left behind’ because of her age .

And Meg sure looked fit as she twirled for the camera as she showed off the results of her strict workout regimen.

Looking good: Meg Matthews showed off her toned physique in a black crop top on Saturday as she prepares to go on a trip with two male friends

The activist paired her black crop top with matching low-rise leggings, while her blonde locks were left loose for the snaps.

Captioning her post, Meg wrote: ‘Only 25 days until I travel back with 2 great guys both surfers and strong swimmers so I need to be fit and strong not to be left behind so being 56 (it’s just a number) .

“But don’t forget we lose a huge percentage of muscle every year also 1 in 3 women in this country get osteoporosis which is called the silent killer so weight bearing exercise is so important to do every week and put estrogen and testosterone back in to bring our body… one body one life!!!”

Fit: The ex-wife of Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher, 56, took to Instagram to share snaps of her figure as she talked about how she wanted to be ‘fit and strong’ for the trip so she wouldn’t be ‘left behind’ due to to her age

She continued; I have also invested in learning how to breathe properly and trust me the science behind it and the benefits really work contact @mullally91

Also @dermaluxled @currentbody which I used on my stomach and face and because it’s flexible you can use red light, blue and yellow on all parts of your body! It’s never too late to start, ladies and gentlemen.’

Last year, Meg showed off her incredible physique when she gave fans an insight into her fitness regime ahead of her then 55th birthday.

Hard work pays off: Meg sure looked fit as she twirled for the camera as she showed off the results of her strict workout regimen

Trim: The activist paired her black crop top with matching low-rise leggings, while her blonde locks were left loose for the snaps

The star wowed in a little crop top as she revealed her sculpted midriff while doing crunches and lifting weights.

Meg also drew attention to her sassy bum as she threw herself into the workout to the admiration of many of her celeb friends.

In 2019, Meg opened up about how menopause crippled her sex life, left her without libido, and “wiped her out physically and mentally” — leading to an overhaul of her fitness and health.

Reason: Meg explained to her followers that she wanted to be fit and strong for her upcoming active outing

She spoke candidly about how hormonal changes contributed to her separating from her partner at the time, saying she’d rather cuddle her dog than frolic under the covers.

Speaking about her experience in lockdown, Meg said she has kept up with her supplements and hormone therapy and enjoys daily walks on Primrose Hill with her dog Ziggy and online HIIT classes.

Meg started hormone replacement therapy a year later and noticed her symptoms lessen.

Washboard abs: Last year, Meg showed off her incredible physique when she gave fans an insight into her fitness regime ahead of her then 55th birthday

Hard: The star exuded confidence as she worked up a sweat in the gym

Incredible: Meg looked sensational as she posed in her underwear and showed off her pert derriere

In January 2018, reformed party girl MegsMenopause launched a range to help women cope with the symptoms.

She also went on a keto diet, lost 6 pounds in three weeks, and lays on an infrared acupuncture mat for 45 minutes to detoxify her body.

Meg told the Telegraph that she’s “really relaxed” about getting older, adding: “I’m looking forward to seeing what I look like without all that stuff. From now on everyone just gets the Natural Meg.’