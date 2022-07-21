Meg Mathews’ ‘new man’ in THOSE holiday snaps has a girlfriend of seven years who’s dumped him

The handsome tattooed influencer pictured in cozy holiday photos with Meg Mathews was still in a relationship with his girlfriend of seven years who dumped him over the snaps, MailOnline can reveal.

Meg appeared to be Instagram official with Jay James yesterday when she posted a series of seemingly beloved photos of the couple basking in the sun in Newquay.

But today MailOnline can reveal that James, whose real name is Jason Stuart, has not told girlfriend Kate Griffiths about his trip to Cornwall with Meg.

Kate, 57, a makeup artist, says she was so shocked by the cozy photos of Mathews and her boyfriend that she dumped him and thrown him out of the house they shared in Tunbridge Well, Kent.

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline, she raged, “I’ve let the person I loved and the person I thought loved me down.”

Meg Mathews posted some cozy holiday snaps of her with social media influencer Jay James, who many thought was announcing their new relationship

The problem is, the photos of Meg were seen by makeup artist Kate Griffiths, 57, who insists she’s been dating and living with him for the past seven years.

Kate (pictured with Jay at The Oyster Kitchen in Southend last month) says that when she said the photos, she was so mad at Jay that she dumped him and threw him out of their house

And in a furious aside, she taunted Jay for his Instagram ambitions, saying, “If he’s an influencer, he’s a bull**** influencer.”

However, Jay’s friends hit back, claiming he wasn’t in a relationship with Meg — and they hated Meg posting the photos online.

A friend said, “Jay was just as shocked when he posted the pictures of him and Meg like that. He is annoyed by the whole thing and adamant that he has no relationship with her.

“It’s true Kate broke up with him, but he says their relationship was always fragile and would inevitably go their separate ways. This was just the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Tattooed Jay, 45, (pictured) insists there’s been a misunderstanding and he’s not in a relationship with Meg

Kate claims Jay told her he was going to Cornwall for five days to participate in a campaign shooting for the Cornish Tourist Board, who approached him because of his 35,000 Instagram followers on his @benandonner account.

She says Jay “didn’t mention Meg’s name once” during their conversations.

He returned to their home on Tuesday, but the next day, Meg posted pictures of their couple in love on the beach and driving an open-top car.

After being pointed out to the photos by friends, Kate confronted Jay, 45, and she claims he admitted to trying to befriend Meg, 56, on Instagram to be part of the campaign she’s featured in, as she lives in Cornwall.

And he said the photos Meg posted were “publicity photos.”

He now lives with his parents in Rochester, Kent, and has made his Instagram account private after Kate rejected his version of events.

The former couple, who were pictured together last month at The Oyster Kitchen in Southend, where Kate took Jay for his birthday treat, have been living together for two and a half years.

Meg deleted the photos of the couple on Wednesday, and when MailOnline approached its representatives, they declined to comment.

The former 1990s party girl, who has daughter Anais, 22, with Noel, was pictured gazing fondly at the tattooed Jay as they posed at sunset and also referred to him as a “viking” on her Instagram stories.

A friend of Meg’s said, “Meg is so happy with Jay.”

Meg and Jay, whose real name is Jason Stuart, pose happily on the beach in Newquay during the heatwave – but back home in Tunbridge Wells, his girlfriend has trouble brewing

Meg posted these photos of them having fun in the sun, which she’s since deleted. Jay is said to have told his girlfriend he was going to Cornwall for a publicity shoot for the tourist office

The relationship is Meg’s first since she opened up about how menopause crippled her sex life, left her without libido and “wiped her out physically and mentally” — leading to a fitness and health overhaul.

Speaking in 2019, she revealed how hormonal changes contributed to her split from her partner at the time, saying she would rather cuddle her dog than get intimate under the covers.

In January 2018, she launched MegsMenopause, a line of products to help women cope with the symptoms.

Meg was married to Oasis rocker Noel between 1997 and 2001. In a 2020 interview with The Mirror, Meg claimed she had no one to talk to when their relationship started to collapse.

Meg told The Mirror: “I came through the marriage, everything was public. At the end of the day, I didn’t have the cog or the PR world that that person… [Noel] had.

“I was just the ex-wife, I had no one. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t have a press agent, I wasn’t famous, I only had a daughter.

“I used to get terrible PTSD. In 1997 I was the third most written about women. It was Lady Diana, The Spice Girls and me.’