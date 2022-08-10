Meg Lanning quits cricket ‘due to personal reasons’

<!–

Meg Lanning is leaving the Australian women’s cricket team indefinitely for personal reasons.

The 30-year-old national team captain last week played for her country at the Commonwealth Games, where she won gold after helping her side beat India by nine runs at Edgbaston.

Lanning, who is ranked No. 2 in the world by the ICC, stepped down as captain of Victoria last month due to a hectic cricket schedule, but will now retire from the sport altogether.

