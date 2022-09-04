Meg Bellamy once performed for the Duke of Kent as a drama student

<!–

She will play one of the most famous women in the world in front of an audience of millions, but young actress Meg Bellamy has already proven that she can entertain royalty.

The 19-year-old, who has no professional experience on screen, was thrust into the spotlight last week after it was announced she would be playing young Kate Middleton in the final season of The Crown.

But The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the former head girl performed for the Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Kent, as a drama student in 2018.

Bellamy – known locally in Berkshire as Meg Smith – sang a medley from the Hamilton musical at a gala concert held by Wellington College Public School to celebrate the opening of the performing arts center.

Meg Bellamy Performs St. Crispin’s Hamilton Performance At Wellington College September 21, 2018

Seven local schools were involved in the dance, drama and music recital for 900 guests in the center in Berkshire, the county where the Duchess grew up.

Along with fellow pupils from St Crispin’s School in Wokingham – where she was head girl – Bellamy sang a ‘toe-tapping Hamilton medley’ dressed as one of the Schuyler Sisters, wealthy New York socialites.

Bellamy was ripped from obscurity after she submitted a self-recorded audition following a social media casting call.

The star in waiting, who previously worked as a character performer at Legoland, revealed her excitement yesterday.

“Oh boy, it’s official!” she wrote in an Instagram story. ‘So beyond excited! I can’t wait to be part of this wonderful, wonderful project and I am so honored to be working with such a talented cast.”

She also posted a stunned video of newspaper front pages featuring her main photo, telling her followers, “Well, hello, I guess.”

Bellamy, who will re-enact Prince William and Kate Middleton’s courtship alongside fellow novice Ed McVey, 23, was supported yesterday by her real-life boyfriend, filmmaker and acrobat Connor Dutton.

Dutton, 25, who also worked at Legoland, wrote: “I’m delighted to share with you that my amazingly talented friend Kate Middleton will be starring in Series 6 of Netflix’s The Crown. I’m so proud of you baby.’

Bellamy replied, ‘I LOVE YOU SO MUCH’.

McVey and Bellamy will also appear alongside 16-year-old Rufus Kampa in the show’s final series, which begins shooting this fall. Season six will portray the Queen’s reign through the early 2000s and chronicle the aftermath of Diana’s death.