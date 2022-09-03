Meg Bellamy, 19, will play a young Kate Middleton in The Crown months after leaving school

Actress Meg Bellamy will play a young Kate Middleton in The Crown and is reportedly set to play the part several months after she graduates from high school.

The 19-year-old will play the Duchess of Cambridge in the royal drama’s sixth series, part of which will dramatize the period Prince William attended Edinburgh’s St Andrews University.

In series six, the show begins to catch up to the present day, detailing the Queen’s reign through the early 2000s, as well as the aftermath of Diana’s death, the death of Princess of Wales.

Playing Kate is Meg’s first major acting role after she studied drama at St Crispin’s School and scored an A*.

According to the TelegraphMeg, who was a head girl at the Wokingham community, said studying drama gave her “the opportunity to learn about a wide variety of plays, styles and practitioners.”

In addition to participating in school productions and singing in the choir, the outlet reports that the 19-year-old had a performing job at Legoland, noting that the theme park “employs people to wear costumes of Lego characters and entertain guests.”

Two actors have been cast as Prince William, 40, in the series.

Rufus Kampa (16) will portray the teenage years of the prince and show how he and the royal family dealt with the death of Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, Ed McVey will take on the royal role during his college days, alongside Meg as Kate.

The pair will play the pair during the period when their romance blossomed while studying for their degree.

Before landing the part of William, Ed graduated from Drama Center London in 2021. He was an understudy in the play Camp Siegfried, which was shown at Old Vic in London.

Shared his elation at landing the big role, Ed wrote on Instagram on Friday: ‘Ahhh, the big news is out now!!! I’m thrilled to have the chance to play Prince William in #TheCrown in Series 6!!! Besides the awesome @megkbellamy. Gunna be an amazing shoot can’t wait to learn everything I can! Full press release in bio.’

Meg also took to Instagram after the news was revealed, to share her excitement about landing the part.

She wrote: ‘Pinch me please… I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be playing Kate Middleton in series 6 of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’.

“It’s such an honor to be part of the most incredible cast and crew, and I will strive to do Kate justice.”

Meg was cast after the Netflix show held a casting call in April to find a “beautiful actress” to play the role of a young Kate.

According to a source at the time, since the character was not pivotal to the plot, they would only cast an actor who was a perfect fit for him.

The source said: ‘Having the Duchess of Cambridge is an easy win for The Crown as more people will be watching.

“Especially because it shows her relationship with William as their romance begins to blossom when they were both college students.

“But since she’s not a crucial part of the storyline, Kate’s presence is a bonus. They will only cast her if they can find the right candidate.”

The Crown season 5 will launch on Netflix in November. Series 1-4 are currently available to stream on the platform.