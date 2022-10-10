Meeting your daily step goal really does prevent illnesses, study claims
Why getting your daily steps in really IS important: Study finds getting at least 8k a day reduces risk of high blood pressure, sleep apnea and depression
- Experts asked 6,000 participants to wear Fitbits for at least 10 hours a day
- The research, which recorded the health status of the participants, lasted four years
- Analysis revealed the benefits of taking more than 8,200 steps a day
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Some days it can feel all too easy to stay in bed or relax on the couch.
But meeting your daily step goal really does work to prevent major diseases, according to new research.
A team from Vanderbilt University Medical Center asked more than 6,000 participants to wear Fitbit activity trackers for at least 10 hours a day.
The study lasted four years, during which time the participants’ health records were also recorded.
A team from Vanderbilt University Medical Center asked more than 6,000 participants to wear Fitbit activity trackers for at least 10 hours a day
Analysis revealed taking more than 8,200 steps a day – the equivalent of walking about four miles – was found to protect against obesity, sleep apnea, high blood pressure and major depressive disorder.
The results also suggested that obese people can reduce their risk of becoming obese by 64 percent if they increased their daily steps from 6,000 to 11,000.
As the number of steps increased, the risk of most conditions decreased.
However, the risk of hypertension and diabetes did not decrease further after the participants reached about 8,000-9,000 steps per day.
The authors said that people who wear Fitbits tend to be more active than the average adult.
Still, “the fact that we were able to demonstrate robust associations between steps and … disease in this active sample suggests that even stronger associations may exist in a more sedentary population”.
The team said their findings provide a necessary first step toward the development of personalized activity prescriptions.
Writing in the journal Nature Medicine, they said: ‘We investigated the relationship between pedometer volume and intensity across the full spectrum of human disease using commercial activity monitors linked to a person’s electronic health records.
“We identified consistent and statistically significant associations between activity levels and incident diabetes, hypertension, gastroesophageal reflux disease, major depressive disorder, obesity, and sleep apnea.
‘Taking more steps each day was related to lower risk of developing these chronic diseases.
‘Higher step counts were associated with protection against obesity in a high-risk population.’
Polls suggest that more than a quarter of UK adults now own a fitness tracker of some kind, and a third of those who do use theirs every day.
The figures are the same in the US.
In this study, the data showed that participants took an average of 7,731 steps per day.
In 2018, Public Health England and the Royal College of GPs said people should focus on walking briskly rather than just counting steps to improve their health.
As part of a push to get adults to do more moderate physical activity, they said just 10 minutes of brisk walking a day could reduce their risk of early death by up to 15 percent.
HOW MUCH EXERCISE YOU SHOULD NEED, ACCORDING TO THE NHS
To stay healthy, adults ages 19 to 64 should try to be active daily and should do:
- at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity such as cycling or brisk walking each week and
- strength exercises 2 or more days a week that train all the major muscles (legs, hips, back, stomach, chest, shoulders and arms)
Or:
- 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity such as running or a game of singles tennis each week and
- strength exercises 2 or more days a week that train all the major muscles (legs, hips, back, stomach, chest, shoulders and arms)
Or:
- a mix of moderate and vigorous aerobic activity each week – for example 2 x 30 minute jogs plus 30 minutes of brisk walking equals 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity and
- strength exercises 2 or more days a week that train all the major muscles (legs, hips, back, stomach, chest, shoulders and arms)
A good rule of thumb is that 1 minute of vigorous activity provides the same health benefits as 2 minutes of moderate activity.
One way to achieve your recommended 150 minutes of physical activity per week is to do 30 minutes on 5 days each week.
All adults should also break up long periods of sitting with light activity.
Source: NHS