Meeting your daily step goal really does prevent illnesses, study claims

Some days it can feel all too easy to stay in bed or relax on the couch.

But meeting your daily step goal really does work to prevent major diseases, according to new research.

A team from Vanderbilt University Medical Center asked more than 6,000 participants to wear Fitbit activity trackers for at least 10 hours a day.

The study lasted four years, during which time the participants’ health records were also recorded.

Analysis revealed taking more than 8,200 steps a day – the equivalent of walking about four miles – was found to protect against obesity, sleep apnea, high blood pressure and major depressive disorder.

The results also suggested that obese people can reduce their risk of becoming obese by 64 percent if they increased their daily steps from 6,000 to 11,000.

As the number of steps increased, the risk of most conditions decreased.

However, the risk of hypertension and diabetes did not decrease further after the participants reached about 8,000-9,000 steps per day.

The authors said that people who wear Fitbits tend to be more active than the average adult.

Still, “the fact that we were able to demonstrate robust associations between steps and … disease in this active sample suggests that even stronger associations may exist in a more sedentary population”.

The team said their findings provide a necessary first step toward the development of personalized activity prescriptions.

Writing in the journal Nature Medicine, they said: ‘We investigated the relationship between pedometer volume and intensity across the full spectrum of human disease using commercial activity monitors linked to a person’s electronic health records.

“We identified consistent and statistically significant associations between activity levels and incident diabetes, hypertension, gastroesophageal reflux disease, major depressive disorder, obesity, and sleep apnea.

‘Taking more steps each day was related to lower risk of developing these chronic diseases.

‘Higher step counts were associated with protection against obesity in a high-risk population.’

Polls suggest that more than a quarter of UK adults now own a fitness tracker of some kind, and a third of those who do use theirs every day.

The figures are the same in the US.

In this study, the data showed that participants took an average of 7,731 steps per day.

In 2018, Public Health England and the Royal College of GPs said people should focus on walking briskly rather than just counting steps to improve their health.

As part of a push to get adults to do more moderate physical activity, they said just 10 minutes of brisk walking a day could reduce their risk of early death by up to 15 percent.