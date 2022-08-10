Meet Will: the dreamy farmer looking for love in the new season of Farmer Wants A Wife

<!–

A new blistering farmer has been revealed for the upcoming season of Farmer Wants A Wife.

Channel Seven revealed that Victorian farmer Will, 27, fourth generation, is looking for love.

“I didn’t come here to find a girlfriend. I didn’t come here to kiss everyone. I came here to find my wife,” he says in his promo trailer.

“There’s some fluttering in the chest, trembling and sweaty palms,” Will admits when he meets his suitors.

“I really think I can find a woman out of this. I think I’m a little beaten up.’

The latest sneak peek shows the eligible bachelor sharing a steamy kiss with one of the women trying to steal his heart while swimming in a dam.

In a next scene he says ‘I’m really falling in love with you’ to someone who was not shown.

It comes after Sam Armytage was revealed as a guest on the show, along with host Natalie Gruzlewski, following her dramatic departure from Sunrise.

The former breakfast star, 45, was seen in another trailer with her own wedding ring in full view as she talked about helping the singles in love find a match.

“I fell in love with a farmer myself, so I can’t wait to help them find it,” Sam told viewers in the preview.

Elsewhere in the trailer, in addition to Will, a number of other farmers were introduced as they searched for love.

Among them were farmer Ben, 28, and Benjamin, 33, who are from New South Wales, and another Victorian farmer named Harry, 24, also appeared.

Meanwhile, a farmer’s wife named Paige, 28, who is also from New South Wales, has set her sights on finding love.

“I know my husband is there. I just haven’t met him yet,” she said in the trailer.

The romances seem to be heating up this season, as a trailer saw some peasants smile and laugh after meeting their suitors.

Farmer Wants A Wife will return to Channel Seven and 7Plus soon.

It comes after Sam Armytage, 45, (pictured) was revealed as a guest on the show, along with host Natalie Gruzlewski, following her dramatic departure from Sunrise