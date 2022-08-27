Meet the world’s youngest transgender model, Noella McMaher, 10, who is ‘set to make millions’

<!–

Her parents say she was born with a “fierce and confident sense of identity.” And that confidence is evident on the catwalk, where 10-year-old Noella McMaher has become the world’s youngest transgender model.

Noella — who fashion insiders say could earn her first million next year — was first identified as transgender at “two-and-a-half approaching three,” according to her birth mother Dee, 35, who is now herself. identifies as a ‘trans-masculine male’ and cites Noella as a source of inspiration.

In an exclusive interview with The Mail on Sunday, Dee said: “My husband and I are both non-binary.

“In terms of gender identity, Noella stood out for both of us. She was born with a fierce and confident sense of identity.

“It started at two and a half to three. Someone would tell her she was a cute boy and she’d snap back and exclaim, “I’m not a boy, I’m a girl!”

But this story of our time has caused widespread concern. A campaigner described it as “horrific” and suggested that Noella’s mother was actively pushing her to become trans.

Noella “changed socially” when she was four and the family changed her legal birth certificate from “boy” to “girl” when she was six.

She made headlines in America last week when she became the youngest transgender model to walk the runway at a fashion show in New York.

Now she is bombarded with modeling offers and will be on the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week this year.

A Hollywood agent said, “Noella is a phenomenon. She’s only ten, but represents so much in terms of where the world is now. We are seeing more transgender models and she is the ultimate when it comes to being an awake role model.

“She’s so confident for someone so young. She could make a million to two million dollars in the next year.”

But it turned out that Noella’s biological father has been removed from media profiles published in the US last week.

Timothy McCord, a Chicago scientist, was so against her transition that he reportedly tried to force the child into boy’s pajamas and broke her arm.

Noella with her biological mother Dee, who is married to Ray – a 32-year-old biological woman who has also identified as transgender since 2019

He was visiting at the time – he and Dee were divorced.

According to legal documents, McCord pleaded guilty to a child endangerment charge.

Last week, he said he hadn’t seen Noella or his son Levi since, adding: “I tried to get back into their lives, but it was too controversial and stressful for everyone.”

Dee, who is married to Ray — a 32-year-old biological woman who has also identified as transgender since 2019 — now has a baby raised non-binary.

Dee refers to the baby as ‘zijbie’.

Sinead Watson, who changed from female to male at age 23 and changed his mind and ‘made the transition’ four years later, said: ‘We are seeing more and more parents with Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

“It’s not the kids who are trans, it’s the parents who want them to be trans.”