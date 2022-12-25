Meet the Vista Estates where ‘home’ is an entire city

The belief that “Filipinos deserve better” has always been integral to Vista Land’s day-to-day operations, as well as its success. Creating better and more global offerings and experiences for its residents has always been the impetus behind the company’s continuous evolution.

This evolution has become the antecedent for Vista Estates––cities built within cities that offer what an urban sprawl purveys, but in microcosm. These metropolises come infused with themes and offerings inspired by the best-loved places in the world and are designed to re-create global living and lifestyles. Beyond that, they offer the entertainments, work opportunities, services, open spaces, transportation, and residential options one would find in an entire city, but right at their residents’ backyards––within the communities they call “home.”

The experience is elevated and global––taking the best the world has to offer home to roost. To date, there are 60 Vista Estates scattered across the country, finding the places across our islands where Filipinos prefer to live, choose to raise their families, and dream about tomorrows they work so hard for.

With Vista Estates, Vista Land turns its focus on the creation of fully-integrated urban developments that bring together themed residences––both vertical and horizontal, retail, offices, universities, healthcare and other institutions, and leisure––all at global standard levels. Now, there’s no need to go far from home. One can fully enjoy the lifestyle one hopes for right in the “neighborhood.”

SCALA BY VISTA ESTATES

City of Taguig, Metro Manila

An Interconnected Vertical City Rising Skyward

Inspired by the atmosphere of The Grand LA in Los Angeles, California, Scala by Vista Estates, is a vast 21-hectare sprawling estate, boasting of 15 mixed-use towers. Located near BGC and with easy access to C-5, Scala is framed to become a prime global business and residential hub in the city of Taguig.

Scala is a vast 21-hectare sprawling estate, boasting of 15 mixed-use towers.

An interlinked metropolis, Scala is designed to be a walkable community where everything you need is within easy reach. The Skylinq is a walking path that will connect the various residential and office towers to the central mall. Scala’s Skyparks and Skygardens perched on top of towers, shall create a cool, clean, and green atmosphere. At the heart of Scala’s The Hyve is Vista Mall, featuring a collection of shopping, dining, lifestyle, and entertainment concepts.

The Courtyard, Scala’s first multi-tower vertical development, will offer cozy units complemented with top notch amenities. Scala provides interlinked spaces that bring people together and allow them to forge meaningful connections that last.

Skylinq is a walking path that will connect the various residential and office towers to the central mall, giving the community a place to conveniently converge into.

PRAVERDE RESIDENCES

City of Dasmariñas, Cavite

A Green Sanctuary

Located along Governor’s Drive, Dasmarinas, Cavite, Praverde is an exclusive 12-hectare verdant oasis featuring modern living spaces replete with greenscapes and lifestyle centers.

Praverde Residences is a lush oasis featuring modern living spaces cushioned within verdant spaces and lifestyle centers.

Praverde Residences, a cluster of premium mid-rise vertical residences, complemented by superb amenities built for life and leisure. Revel in nature’s life-giving wonders amidst a bustling metropolis.

A combination of the Spanish “pra” and “verde,” meaning “into” and “green,” Praverde is divided into the commercial and residential nodes, both centrally integrated and surrounded by swathes of lush green spaces. In the midst of this sanctuary is Praverde Residences, a cluster of premium mid-rise vertical residences, complemented by superb amenities built for life and leisure. Revel in nature’s life-giving wonders amidst a bustling metropolis.

Coexist harmoniously with verdant sceneries. Praverde is built to be a sanctuary where one can breathe and relax.

ALLEGRIA RESIDENCES

City of General Trias, Cavite



Welcome to the District of Fun!

Allegria by Vista Estates is a development spanning 30-hectares of prime land in General Trias, Cavite. Positioned as the District of Fun south of Metro Manila, Allegria is part of the 200-hectare sprawling masterplanned estate of Vista Land in General Trias.

Allegria Residences will be graced with a range of facilities and amenities that bring the fun nearer by, right into each condominium.

Allegria takes inspiration from LA Live, a sports and entertainment district in downtown Los Angeles, California. Allegria will fully integrate vertical residences and leisure options like a mall, hotel, retail concept hubs, a live concert hall, and events venues.

For those wishing to live in the center of all this excitement, Allegria Residences – a multi-tower development of mid-rise vertical residences – will provide peaceful sanctuaries where families can lay their heads after a full day of enjoying Allegria’s thrilling entertainment offerings. Each tower will be graced with a range of choice amenities that bring the fun nearer by right into each condominium.

Completing the premium estate living vibe at Allegria Residences are its variety of commercial establishments at the ground floor.

An Investment into a Better Way of Living

Vista Land is investing into these master planned developments, making good on its promise to its homebuyers and investors to continue to create superior offerings, and more importantly, deliver excellent long-term investment growth.

To know more about Vista Estates and its properties, visit vistaestates.vistaland.com.ph.

And follow its social media @VistalandAndLifescapesOfficial..