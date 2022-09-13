WhatsNew2Day
Meet the stars of Great British Bake Off 2022

By Merry

The hugely popular show is poised to return with a thirteenth series on September 13, two weeks after Channel 4 revealed their most internationally diverse line-up to date.

Launching at 8:00pm, it will see a collection of 12 amateur bakers facing off in a desperate bid to win Paul Hollywood’s affirmation and become winner. 

And its unusual collection of contestants are likely to keep viewers entertained over the coming weeks, with each coming from wildly contrasting ethnic, professional and social backgrounds.   

As well as the United Kingdom, this years amateur bakers have family ties in countries including Saudi Arabia, Poland, Libya and Sweden. 

They also come with a range of different vocational skills, including  nuclear science, musical education, male nannying and supermarket work. 

The group will also encompass a broad range of ages, with the youngest an 18-year-old bilingual student who speaks five languages and the oldest coming in at 60. 

Diversity will also be reflected in this year’s baking specialties, among them Malaysian style Cornish pasties and ‘child friendly horror’ cake decorators. 

And based on their Instagram accounts, they are more than ready fort the forthcoming show, with the contestants giving fans an insight into their lives across social media. 

The Great British Bake Off's 2022 lineup has been revealed: (L-R) Carol, James, Maisam, Sandro, Syabira, Maxy, Rebs, Dawn, Kevin, Abdul, William, Janusz will battle it out in the tend to be crowned winner

 The Great British Bake Off’s 2022 lineup has been revealed: (L-R) Carol, James, Maisam, Sandro, Syabira, Maxy, Rebs, Dawn, Kevin, Abdul, William, Janusz will battle it out in the tend to be crowned winner

Rebecca, 23, Northern Ireland 

Leading the charge with a slew of glamorous snaps was 23-year-old Rebecca, a masters student from County Antrim. The talented baker is also an animal lover, to the extent that she took her cat Branston to prom. 

Rebecca shared a sweet Instagram snap cuddling up to her feline date – who looked fetching in a bow tie – while she was clad in a striking white lace gown. 

The student is also a fan of travel, as evident in her slew of holiday snaps, and enjoys the odd night out and glass of pinot grigio. 

Heading to the tent: Rebecca, a masters student from County Antrim, is joining Bake Off this year. The talented baker is also an animal lover, to the extent that she took her cat Branston to prom

Heading to the tent: Rebecca, a masters student from County Antrim, is joining Bake Off this year. The talented baker is also an animal lover, to the extent that she took her cat Branston to prom

Heading to the tent: Rebecca, a masters student from County Antrim, is joining Bake Off this year. The talented baker is also an animal lover, to the extent that she took her cat Branston to prom

Stunning: Leading the set with a slew of glamorous snaps was 23-year-old Rebecca, a masters student from County Antrim

Stunning: Leading the set with a slew of glamorous snaps was 23-year-old Rebecca, a masters student from County Antrim

Stunning: She is a masters student from County Antrim

Stunning: She is a masters student from County Antrim

Stunning: Leading the set with a slew of glamorous snaps was 23-year-old Rebecca, a masters student from County Antrim

Fun in the sun: The student is also a fan of travel, as evident in her slew of holiday snaps, and enjoys the odd night out and glass of pinot grigio

Fun in the sun: The student is also a fan of travel, as evident in her slew of holiday snaps, and enjoys the odd night out and glass of pinot grigio

Fun in the sun: The student is also a fan of travel, as evident in her slew of holiday snaps, and enjoys the odd night out and glass of pinot grigio

Yum: The masters student likes to show off the array of baked goods she has sorted

Yum: The masters student likes to show off the array of baked goods she has sorted

In the kitchen: She often shows off the cooking process

In the kitchen: She often shows off the cooking process

Yum: The masters student likes to show off the array of baked goods she has sorted 

Snap happy: She shared a striking bikini selfie during a recent holiday

Snap happy: She shared a striking bikini selfie during a recent holiday

Snap happy: She shared a striking bikini selfie during a recent holiday 

Janusz, 34, Poland 

Another contestant who seems to be the life and soul of the party is Janusz – and if it’s a fancy dress party then you’ll see him rock up dressed as a whoopie cushion! 

The Polish baker, 34, is a Personal Assistant from East Sussex, who isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself if his fun loving social media feed is anything to go by! 

Janusz is a fan of pop culture and the reality star icon Gemma Collins, delighting his friends when he unveiled his GC-hristmas jumper.  

Funny: The Polish baker, 34, is a Personal Assistant from East Sussex, who isn't afraid to poke fun at himself

Funny: The Polish baker, 34, is a Personal Assistant from East Sussex, who isn't afraid to poke fun at himself

Funny: The Polish baker, 34, is a Personal Assistant from East Sussex, who isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself

Fun times: Another contestant who seems to be the life and soul of the party is Janusz- and if it's a fancy dress party then you'll see him rock up dressed as a whoopie cushion!

Fun times: Another contestant who seems to be the life and soul of the party is Janusz- and if it's a fancy dress party then you'll see him rock up dressed as a whoopie cushion!

Fun times: Another contestant who seems to be the life and soul of the party is Janusz- and if it’s a fancy dress party then you’ll see him rock up dressed as a whoopie cushion!

Tucking in: It's not just baking that Janusz is a fan of

Tucking in: It's not just baking that Janusz is a fan of

Tucking in: The foodie has been sharing snaps of his various culinary delights

Tucking in: The foodie has been sharing snaps of his various culinary delights

Tucking in: It’s not just baking that Janusz is a fan of, with the  foodie sharing snaps of his various culinary  delights 

Cheeky: The Polish baker, 34, is a Personal Assistant from East Sussex, who isn't afraid to poke fun at himself if his fun loving social media feed is anything to go by!

Cheeky: The Polish baker, 34, is a Personal Assistant from East Sussex, who isn't afraid to poke fun at himself if his fun loving social media feed is anything to go by!

Cheeky: The Polish baker, 34, is a Personal Assistant from East Sussex, who isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself if his fun loving social media feed is anything to go by!

Sandro, 30, London

Self-confessed ‘Baking Machine’ Sandro, 30, seems to divide his time equally between the gym and the kitchen, with the handsome chef showing off his muscles in a tank top while whipping up a selection of treats. 

The nanny already has a strong social media presence, boasting thousands of followers keen to see his bakes before it was announced he was appearing on the Channel 4 show.

Discussing the experience, he penned: ‘Thank you @britishbakeoff for the most amazing experience with most amazing people, can’t wait to watch it back.’

Keeping fit: Self-confessed 'Baking Machine' Sandro, 30, seems to divide his time equally between the gym and the kitchen

Keeping fit: Self-confessed 'Baking Machine' Sandro, 30, seems to divide his time equally between the gym and the kitchen

Keeping fit: Self-confessed ‘Baking Machine’ Sandro, 30, seems to divide his time equally between the gym and the kitchen

Ripped: Self-confessed 'Baking Machine' Sandrom 30, seems to divide his time equally between the gym and the kitchen

Ripped: Self-confessed 'Baking Machine' Sandrom 30, seems to divide his time equally between the gym and the kitchen

Ripped: The handsome chef has been showing off his muscles in a tank top while whipping up a selection of treats

Ripped: The handsome chef has been showing off his muscles in a tank top while whipping up a selection of treats

Ripped: Self-confessed ‘Baking Machine’ Sandrom 30, seems to divide his time equally between the gym and the kitchen, with the handsome chef showing off his muscles in a tank top while whipping up a selection of treats

Maisam, 18, Libya  

Libyan student and sales assistant Maisam is the youngest of this year’s contestants at the age of 18 and revealed on her Instagram that she had applied for Bake Off after friends complimented her many desserts. 

She’s been baking since she was 13 and also enjoys photography in her spare time, focusing on still lives.  

Maisam is a talented linguist as well as baker and speaks five languages – English, Arabic, Amazigh, Spanish and Turkish

New arrival: Libyan student and sales assistant Maisam is the youngest of this year's contestants at the age of 18

New arrival: Libyan student and sales assistant Maisam is the youngest of this year's contestants at the age of 18

New arrival: Libyan student and sales assistant Maisam is the youngest of this year’s contestants at the age of 18

James, 25, Cumbria

Another active Instagram user is nuclear scientist James, 25, who has already dubbed himself ‘the really annoying one’ on Bake Off, despite the series not yet airing. 

He clearly has a good sense of humour, sharing a snap of himself getting ready for ‘games night’ in a hospital gown and fake baby bump. 

The nuclear scientist loves the technical side of baking and his favourite flavours are autumnal, like mixed spice, apples and caramel. 

Larking about: James, 25, has already dubbed himself 'the really annoying one' on Bake Off, despite the series not yet airing

Larking about: James, 25, has already dubbed himself 'the really annoying one' on Bake Off, despite the series not yet airing

Larking about: James, 25, has already dubbed himself ‘the really annoying one’ on Bake Off, despite the series not yet airing

Fun times: Another active Instagram user is nuclear scientist James, 25, who has already dubbed himself 'the really annoying one' on Bake Off, despite the series not yet airing

Fun times: Another active Instagram user is nuclear scientist James, 25, who has already dubbed himself 'the really annoying one' on Bake Off, despite the series not yet airing

Loving life: He clearly has a good sense of humour, sharing a snap of himself getting ready for 'games night' in a hospital gown and fake baby bump

Loving life: He clearly has a good sense of humour, sharing a snap of himself getting ready for 'games night' in a hospital gown and fake baby bump

Fun times: Another active Instagram user is nuclear scientist James, 25, who has already dubbed himself ‘the really annoying one’ on Bake Off, despite the series not yet airing

Looking on the bright side: James seems to see the upsides of life, sharing a selfie from his hospital bed after he was admitted with tonsillitis last August, he penned 'shout out to the Royal Infirmary for really pulling out all the stops to see me get better and extra love to the covid nurse that said I have gorgeous eyes'

Looking on the bright side: James seems to see the upsides of life, sharing a selfie from his hospital bed after he was admitted with tonsillitis last August, he penned 'shout out to the Royal Infirmary for really pulling out all the stops to see me get better and extra love to the covid nurse that said I have gorgeous eyes'

Looking on the bright side: James seems to see the upsides of life, sharing a selfie from his hospital bed after he was admitted with tonsillitis last August, he penned ‘shout out to the Royal Infirmary for really pulling out all the stops to see me get better and extra love to the covid nurse that said I have gorgeous eyes’

Maxy, 29, Sweden  

Architectural assistant Maxy, 29, is a fan of a selfie and holidaying with friends, as well as being a doting mother to her two daughters. 

Maxy was born in Sweden and uses her Scandinavian upbringing in her creations, with her bakes including lots of cinnamon and saffron.

She began baking five years ago but her arty and creative personality made her a natural in the kitchen.

Contestant: Architectural assistant Maxy, 29, was born in Sweden and uses her Scandinavian upbringing in her creations, with her bakes including lots of cinnamon and saffron

Contestant: Architectural assistant Maxy, 29, was born in Sweden and uses her Scandinavian upbringing in her creations, with her bakes including lots of cinnamon and saffron

Contestant: Architectural assistant Maxy, 29, was born in Sweden and uses her Scandinavian upbringing in her creations, with her bakes including lots of cinnamon and saffron

Strike a pose: Architectural assistant Maxy, 29, is a fan of a selfie

Strike a pose: Architectural assistant Maxy, 29, is a fan of a selfie

Strike a pose: She loves holidaying with friends

Strike a pose: She loves holidaying with friends

Strike a pose: Architectural assistant Maxy, 29, is a fan of a selfie and holidaying with friends

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are of course back for the new series as well as hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding. 

Taking to the show’s official Twitter page earlier this week the foursome posed  for a sunny snap as they announced the return of the 13th series. 

They captioned the snap: ‘In knead of some good news? Here’s a little something… The Great British Bake Off is back on your screens on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm!’. 

Back for more: Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are of course back, as well as hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding for the new series, which begins on September 13

Back for more: Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are of course back, as well as hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding for the new series, which begins on September 13

Back for more: Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are of course back, as well as hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding for the new series, which begins on September 13

This year’s series will kick off with a total of 12 contestants, who, after 10 weeks of fierce competition, will be whittled down to just three talented bakers. 

Channel 4 shared a video of the contestants to their official Twitter page on Thursday with excited fans already guessing the winner. 

In the video the 12 hopefuls pose together as they were welcomed to the ‘Class of 2022’. 

Welcome: Channel 4 shared a video of the contestants to their official Twitter page on Thursday with fans already offering their guesses around who will triumph

Welcome: Channel 4 shared a video of the contestants to their official Twitter page on Thursday with fans already offering their guesses around who will triumph

Welcome: Channel 4 shared a video of the contestants to their official Twitter page on Thursday with fans already offering their guesses around who will triumph

Guessing: One fan wrote: 'Team James' while another added: 'Prediction... Janusz and Rebs to do very well

Guessing: One fan wrote: 'Team James' while another added: 'Prediction... Janusz and Rebs to do very well

Guessing: One fan wrote: ‘Team James’ while another added: ‘Prediction… Janusz and Rebs to do very well

One fan wrote: ‘Team James’ while one more added: ‘Prediction… Janusz and Rebs to do very well’. 

Another commented: ‘So excited to get to know our new Bake Off class!’ while another said: ‘I’m in love with Carol’s hair’. 

Last year’s final saw almost 7million viewers watch Giuseppe Dell’Anno be crowned as winning baker as he triumphed over fellow contestants Crystelle Pereira, 26, and Chigs Parmar, 40, in arguably the closest ever final of the Channel 4 show.

The chief engineer, who now lives in Bristol, became the first Italian winner after impressing the judges with his consistency and professionalism throughout the competition.

Last year: Giuseppe Dell'Anno (pictured centre), 45, triumphed over fellow contestants Crystelle Pereira, 26, and Chigs Parmar, 40, in arguably the closest ever final of the Channel 4 show in 2021

Last year: Giuseppe Dell'Anno (pictured centre), 45, triumphed over fellow contestants Crystelle Pereira, 26, and Chigs Parmar, 40, in arguably the closest ever final of the Channel 4 show in 2021

Last year: Giuseppe Dell’Anno (pictured centre), 45, triumphed over fellow contestants Crystelle Pereira, 26, and Chigs Parmar, 40, in arguably the closest ever final of the Channel 4 show in 2021

The 2021 Bake Off coronation was watched by the show’s crew, who formed a ‘bubble’ in Down Hall Hotel near Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, throughout the duration of filming.

Giuseppe said he would love to ‘crystallise my dad and family’s heritage’ in a cookery book of Italian baking that would draw from his family and their love for baking.

‘It runs through our blood,’ he said. ‘It would be good to know that there would be a cookbook out there for posterity for the Dell’Anno family.’

Bake Off has extended its licence with Channel 4 and Love Productions for a further three years until 2024.

Last year’s final saw almost 7 million viewers watch Giuseppe Dell’Anno be crowned as winning baker of the series. 

GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF 2022: WHO ARE THE CONTESTANTS?

1662819749 862 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

1662819749 862 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Carol loves to garden and even hosts her own gardening show on local radio

Carol

Age: 59

Occupation: Supermarket cashier

From: Dorset

Carol loves to garden and even hosts her own gardening show on local radio. She loves creating colourful and eclectic bakes that are inspired by her passion for horticulture. 

1662819751 937 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

1662819751 937 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Originally from Libya Maisam's favourite flavours are inspired by her Mediterranean heritage

Maisam

Age: 18

Occupation: Student & sales assistant 

From: Greater Manchester

Originally from Libya Maisam’s favourite flavours are inspired by her Mediterranean heritage. 

She speaks five languages and aims to make that seven by the time she turns 20. 

1662819752 573 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

1662819752 573 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Swedish born Maxy's Scandinavian upbringing features heavily in her bakes

Maxy

Age: 29

Occupation: Architectural assistant 

From: London

Swedish born Maxy’s Scandinavian upbringing features heavily in her bakes with lots of cinnamon and saffron.

She studied fine art and went on to achieve a Masters degree in Architecture. 

1662819753 630 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

1662819753 630 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

His ethos in the kitchen is to use the best, seasonal ingredients and to spend time refining technique – with these in hand, he believes the presentation will take care of itself 

Kevin

Age: 33

Occupation: Music teacher

From: Lanarkshire

His ethos in the kitchen is to use the best, seasonal ingredients and to spend time refining technique – with these in hand, he believes the presentation will take care of itself. 

A talented musician, who not only teaches but also performs as a saxophonist.

1662819754 0 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

1662819754 0 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Great with kids Sandro likes to infuse his bakes with flavours from his Angolan heritage

Sandro 

Age: 30

Occupation: Nanny

From: London

Great with kids Sandro likes to infuse his bakes with flavours from his Angolan heritage – the spice of paprika paired with tangy cheese, and sweet bakes smothered in dulce de leche. 

1662819756 664 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

1662819756 664 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Malaysian born Syabira loves giving exotic twists to British classics

Syabira

Age: 32

Occupation: Cardiovascular Research Associate

From: London

Malaysian born Syabira loves giving exotic twists to British classics – chicken rendang Cornish pasties are a particular favourite. 

1662819757 312 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

1662819757 312 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Dawn prides herself on her steady hand and attention to detail, especially when it comes to the intricacy required for lace patterns on biscuits= 

Dawn  

Age: 60 

Occupation: IT Manager

From: Bedfordshire

Dawn prides herself on her steady hand and attention to detail, especially when it comes to the intricacy required for lace patterns on biscuits. 

Her favourite flavours are lemon, salted caramel and anything nutty. 

1662819758 774 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

1662819758 774 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Scientist James loves the technical side of baking and his signature is 'child-friendly horror' style decoration.

James

Age: 25

Occupation: Nuclear Scientist

From: Cumbria

Scientist James loves the technical side of baking and his signature is ‘child-friendly horror’ style decoration.

 His loves anything autumnal, such as mixed spice, apples and caramel.

1662819759 81 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

1662819759 81 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Polish born Janusz describes his baking as 'colourful and camp'

Janusz

Age: 34

Occupation: Personal Assistant

From: East Sussex

Polish born Janusz describes his baking as ‘colourful and camp’.

 He  loves working Polish ingredients into British dishes.

1662819760 764 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

1662819760 764 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Rebs has recently started to play around with Middle Eastern ingredients

Rebecca

Age: 23

Occupation: Masters Student

From: County Antrim

Rebs has recently started to play around with Middle Eastern ingredients – in a nod to her boyfriend Jack’s Turkish family heritage.

1662819761 371 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

1662819761 371 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

His passion for baking began when he was two, when his mum would give him her pastry trimmings to turn into little jam tarts

Will

Age: 45

Occupation: Former Charity Director

From: London

Will loves the technical side and is a fan of using yeast in his cooking –  in more places than just bread!

His passion for baking began when he was two, when his mum would give him her pastry trimmings to turn into little jam tarts.

1662819762 759 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

1662819762 759 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Abdul applies his precision thinking to the chemistry of baking and says Matcha is his favourite flavour 

Abdul

Age: 29

Occupation: Electronics Engineer

From: London

Abdul applies his precision thinking to the chemistry of baking and says Matcha is his favourite flavour. 

A self-confessed space nerd, his interest in baking began when he and his graduate colleagues baked for each other to brighten up their daily coffee breaks. 

