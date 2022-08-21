Meet the REAL James Bond… and he worked for the KGB: the true story of ‘Agent Bond’

We like to think James Bond is one of us. His gentle manners, seductive looks and easygoing charm – combined with an iron-clad determination to outsmart the bad guys – fit comfortably with how we see the more rambunctious members of the British Secret Service.

But the Mail has discovered that the Kremlin spy masters had their own “Agent Bond” during the Cold War, and his dastardly mission was like something straight out of the pages of an Ian Fleming thriller.

Agent Bond, as he was officially known behind the Iron Curtain, was tasked with spying on and recruiting his CIA counterpart, who in turn tried to trick the Communists’ “Bond” into becoming a double agent for the Americans.

Imaginative stuff, verging on the improbable, but true. And for four decades, details of this tangled story have remained confidential.

Roger Moore stars as 007 in the James Bond film For Your Eyes Only – which may have inspired the Kremlin spy masters to hire their own ‘Agent Bond’

Vladimir Libiger, 68, learned his code name only after the dissolution of the USSR

But now, newly released files from the Czech security agency — which the Mail has seen — reveal for the first time details of the high-stakes intelligence game deployed by the CIA and the KGB.

At the center of it all was a man named Vladimir Libiger, whose code name was “Agent Bond.” His superiors are said to have been inspired by the 1981 film For Your Eyes Only, starring Roger Moore as 007.

Speaking in the garden of his detached house in a quiet suburb of Prague, 68-year-old Libiger confirmed his role, but told the Mail that he only discovered that the spies had named him Bond after the fall of communism in 1989.

“It was a surprise,” he said. “I like to joke to my family and kids that I’m James Bond. I think they chose it because I was a fit young active man and it sounded exotic.

“But really, I was just a casual Bond — and nothing like the guy in the movies. I didn’t hide or shoot anyone.’

And yet, long after his spy days have been attributed to history, Libiger still enjoys a lifestyle befitting his fictional British namesake. His social media posts include photos of a convertible Lexus sports car and snapshots of lavish feasts of steak and oysters, Cuban cigars, champagne, fine wines and brandy.

Libiger, a multilingual Czechoslovakian, studied to become a diplomat at the respected Moscow State Institute of International Relations. Then in 1982 – according to the files – while working in the consular section of the Czech embassy in Algeria, he got an unexpected spy role.

This would involve secret passwords, clandestine encounters and cover stories. His mission was to persuade his American counterpart, Eugene Skotzko, to betray the US and become a double agent.

Libiger, a former member of the Socialist Youth Union who had joined the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia in his late teens, is said to have “willingly accepted the partnership” and signed up in May 1982, officially becoming Bond’s agent and tasked with starting of ‘an intelligence game with the CIA’.

He was initially led by KGB agents at the USSR embassy in Algiers and was assigned to work on the American. . . for the purpose of recruiting him.”

His escorts contacted him through “secret channels” and secret passwords, including the phrase “Sincerely from Láa and Franta from Algiers.”

But it turned out that Skotzko, who was born in America but whose father was originally from Ukraine, had received the same instructions, in reverse, from Washington. He was told to recruit Libiger to work for the Americans.

Skotzko was three years older than Libiger and worked as a diplomat at the US Embassy in Algiers. He took the first step after the two men met at a social event in November 1981. Shortly afterwards, Skotzko visited Libiger at the Czech embassy, ​​officially for consular affairs, “trying to build rapport” by “clearing certain details.” to give’. of his private life’, such as his plans to get married and how he was ‘religious’. Skotzko suggested we meet again in a restaurant, “provided that Libiger would not report this to his superiors.”

But the zealous Czech diplomat did report it, and his bosses suspected that Skotzko was in fact “a CIA agent operating in the political department of the US embassy” and that he had staged the meeting as a “cover story” to “make contact with the aim of continuing to work on Libiger’.

Another file warned: “Enemy intelligence will continue to try to learn more about Bond. . . possibly with the intent of recruiting him.’ But the meetings were allowed to go ahead so that Libiger could spy on Skotzko’s operations against the USSR and Czechoslovakia — and work on the bold plan to change the CIA spy.

The real Bond only lived once and worked for about four years before the collapse of the Soviet Union

Libiger and Skotzko’s mutual double deal was played out over genteel lunches at upscale restaurants in Algiers, and they regularly played tennis at the US ambassador’s residence.

Their respective families often gathered for barbecues in each other’s homes in Algiers, with the unspoken intrigue hissing next to the sausages.

“While Skotzko would try to get me to speak in English, which he spoke better than me, I would try to get him to speak in French, which I spoke better than he did,” Libiger said.

“We both wanted to have an advantage.”

However, the files suggest that the “energetic” Agent Bond lacked the subtle skills of Fleming’s fictional character, and that his operation ultimately failed because he was “a little too eager,” alerting the Americans to the plot.

However, according to the records, he achieved some success in helping to “document the CIA’s forms and practices against Czechoslovakia and obtain information about the CIA agent.”

But his “too proactive attitude” prevented him from recruiting Skotzko. And Skotzko, for his part, failed to recruit Vladimir Libiger.

The files say: ‘During his meetings with the American, he was sometimes a little too eager, which may have aroused suspicion among the Americans and was probably the reason. . . his contact with the American embassy was cut off.’

A report adds: “Our Soviet friends expected much more from the operation.”

Later, at a meeting in October 1985, when Libiger had returned to Prague, “his spy masters thanked Bond for his work with Czechoslovak intelligence thus far” and said they could use him again if he were transferred abroad.

But the real Agent Bond only lived once. Within four years, communism had collapsed in Eastern Europe and soon after, Libiger started a successful transportation company, which he still runs with his grown children.

Ironically, his company is registered in a business park called Czech Hollywood, where Daniel Craig filmed part of his first Bond movie, Casino Royale.

Unlike Fleming’s bed-hopping Bond, Libiger lives happily with his Russian wife, Ludmila, to whom he has been married for 42 years.

And despite being officially enemies at the time, he still has fond memories of Skotzko, who was last registered as living near Washington DC.

“We were friends, but we were on different teams,” he said. “He was an experienced CIA agent and I was a real diplomat. There was no real chance I could recruit him – and I think he soon realized there was no way he could recruit me.”

“But,” said Libiger with a mischievous smile, “I’d like to meet him again.”