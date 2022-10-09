The royal family’s Instagram account has shared a series of photos of the queen consort, in which she paints a portrait of her life.

A slideshow of 17 images shared via Stories, titled The Queen Consort, provides a snapshot of the royal family’s personal and working lives.

A month after her husband became king and she assumed her new title within the Firm, the slideshow opened with a photo of the royal family with the words “the Queen Consort” on it.

The second slide, a photograph of Camilla with Charles, outlines her role and says: ‘The queen consort supports her husband, the king, in carrying out his works and duties as sovereign.

‘Her Majesty also undertakes public engagements on behalf of the charities she supports.’

The slideshow on the royal family’s Instagram account shows the role of the Queen Consort and what it entails

The Queen Consort and King Charles pose with their two adopted Jack Russell terriers from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

One of the photos showed Camilla with her mother-in-law the Queen, accompanied by the photo with a quote from the late monarch emphasizing her wish that Camilla would be known as Queen Consort

The slideshow then shares some biographical details, starting with her 1947 birth in London, focusing on her 2005 marriage to King Charles and their 15th wedding anniversary in 2020.

Rounding out some of her charity work, the slideshow notes that when Camilla was… Duchess of Cornwall, she became the patroness of more than 100 charities, including organizations that promote animal welfare and help survivors of domestic violence.

Viewers learn that the Queen Consort’s first patronage was the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS).

One slide reads: “The Queen Consort’s involvement with this charity began in 1994 after she saw her own mother and grandmother suffering from the disease.”

The video then highlights Camilla’s love of reading and highlights a quote from her on World Book Day 2020.

She says, “If I can give one piece of advice, it’s to put down your phone and grab a book, especially before bed.

Wedding: King Charles married the Queen Consort in 2005, the couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in 2020

In addition to supporting the King, the Queen Consort is involved with more than 100 charities, advocating for a range of causes, including arts and health

The Queen Consort is a passionate supporter of the Royal Osteoporosis Society after her mother and grandmother suffered from the disease

Camilla also believes in the value of reading and urges people to put down their phones and pick up a book

Camilla says reading books will help you immerse page by page in a thousand different worlds

“Books never lose their signal or run out and they always take you to a thousand different worlds with every page turn.”

The video then promotes Camilla’s work with victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

In a speech that appears in the video, Camilla says: “We do not hold all men responsible for sexual assault in any way.

“But we do need them all on board to handle it.”

She adds: ‘After all, rapists are not born, they are constructed.

“And it takes an entire community, man and woman, to dismantle the lies, words and deeds that foster a culture where sexual violence is considered normal and the victim is shamed.”

Together with King Charles, Camilla is president of the charity The Elephant Family, which was founded by her late brother

The Queen Consort is known to speak out on issues surrounding sexual violence against girls and women

In her role, Camilla also has 13 military appointments, taking over some roles from the late Prince Philip

The video also references her work for the charity The Elephant Family, which aims to help Asian elephants, which was founded by her late brother Mark Shand.

And it mentions her patronage of the Battersea Dogs and Cats home in London, and the two Jack Russell terriers, Beth and Bluebell, who she adopted from there.

The video also highlights her 13 military appointments, including Colonel Chief of the Rifles, a position she took from the late Prince Philip, her father-in-law.

And it explores its commitment to helping older people stay active and feel less isolated.

Finally, there is a depiction of Camilla with the late Queen, accompanied by a quote from Her Majesty expressing her support for the then Duchess of Cornwall.

It reads, “It is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”