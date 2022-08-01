Meet the paranormal TikToker who looks for ghosts across the U.S at haunted locations 

She’s definitely getting into it.

Beckie-Ann Galentine travels across the US to discover the forgotten pasts of haunted locations – and now shares her travel experiences with over 600,000 followers on TikTok and beyond 75,000 on Instagramwith the aim of telling unheard stories of death and various experiences of grief.

She said, “I like to share sides of sadness that people aren’t used to. Sadness is like a roller coaster ride. There are highs and lows in certain stories. Like someone actually married his husband after he died. In the beginning this is unusual. But who are we to judge people on their grieving process?’

The 31-year-old influencer developed a fascination with all things spooky after growing up in an antique store in western Pennsylvania. But exploring supposedly haunted and abandoned places became her full-time career when she moved to Connecticut a few years ago.

She said, “New England really embraces the weird. Everywhere I went, even people I worked with or people passing by said, “I’ve got this ghost story” or “I’ve got this thing going on.” So it really grew out of struggling through the worst part of the pandemic.”

Beckie-Ann has now explored countless abandoned locations, including haunted hotels, forests, and even amusement parks in Central and South American states.

She said, “My first ghost hunting experience was like an October activity. I just said to a friend of my brother’s “let’s go ghost hunting”.

“We walked up the road to a cemetery and had a flashlight, a point-and-shoot camera and a cheap flip phone. After about 15 minutes we got frustrated and packed all our stuff and said, “Let’s go home – this is ridiculous.”

“That’s when we turned off our flashlights and called my mom to pick us up. And out of the corner of my eye I see this glowing orb.

“It was just so wispy and strange in the dark sky. I saw it floating between two trees.

“It floated for about 15 seconds as we sat and discussed whether I saw something or not and it just floated down perfectly. It just glided around us without a sound.

“It felt like the world stood still for a moment. It came between my friend and me, and we jumped in opposite directions. So the confirmation that someone witnessed something like that is what validated it for me.

‘I knew I saw something.

“It changed my life after that and it took up all my time. I showed up late for class because my friends and I went to cemeteries, abandoned train stations, school buildings — wherever we could to match that encounter.’

Despite traveling far and wide to find supernatural activities, Beckie-Ann claims that one of her most terrifying experiences happened at home.

Above are scenes from Beckie-Ann’s TikTok videos, with the image on the left of the abandoned Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky. On the right is a staircase in Saratoga County Homestead, also known as Homestead Sanitarium, a former tuberculosis sanatorium in Providence, New York

On the left is a scene from Beckie-Ann’s TikTok video about her visit to the Lost Children of the Alleghenies memorial in Ilmer, Pennsylvania, which pays tribute to two young boys—Joseph and George Cox—who died tragically at the end. of the 19th century. On the right is Beckie-Ann at the Grandview Cemetery in Johnstown, Pennsylvania

She added: ‘A few years after my first experience, a shadow figure came into my house while I was sleeping. I slept and the door flew open.

‘There was a full figure – I could almost see the light in their eyes. I tried to wake up my partner, but I had sleep paralysis and I thought, “This is how I die.”

‘And then I smelled that awful smell like mothballs—the worst smell I’ve ever smelled. And then it left my door and went to my roommate’s room. So I thought, “Okay, my roommate came into my room.”

“The next day I get a call and my roommate tries to find out what happened. Whatever was in the room touched my roommate’s leg, then wiped down the stairs, but never left the house.

“He also smelled the mothballs. I would probably write it off if I hadn’t experienced it with someone else.’

Beckie-Ann understands that many people won’t believe these experiences happened, but don’t let that stop her from sharing these stories online.

She said, ‘It’s not my job to convince skeptics. It makes no sense to me to fight tooth and nail with someone who doesn’t believe. If someone has not had such a great experience as my sphere experience, I understand why someone may not be willing to believe.’

