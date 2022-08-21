Meet the NEW stars on Gogglebox Australia: Four Indigenous friends join the popular show

<!–

The new season of Gogglebox Australia returns to screens with a brand new family.

The upcoming series features four native friends named Kevin, Bob, Jared and Mia.

“I’m way too excited about this. It feels very surreal that it’s all actually happening. Bob and I always watched the show and really enjoyed it,” Kevin said The Daily Telegraph.

Mia said she hopes her appearance on the show will help other Australians learn about her Indigenous culture.

“We use blackfella terms and also Aboriginal English slang,” she said.

The announcement came after Gogglebox fans were recently heartbroken at the news that the show’s beloved star, Di Kershaw, had passed away at the age of 76 after a short illness.

A former model turned native art dealer, Di had appeared on the Channel 10 Foxtel show with her husband Mick since its first season in 2015 and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her dry wit and ferocious one-liners.

Her sharp commentary often made her headlines over the years and even saw her clash with fellow cast member Angie Kent following the Bachelorette star’s departure from the show.

In February 2020, Di famously mocked Angie for participating in Dancing With The Stars, her fourth reality show.

“She was on Gogglebox, then went to the jungle, then she became the Bachelorette, and now she’s a dancer,” Di winked as she watched Angie enter the dance competition.

“She’s not a dancer, that’s for sure,” she added.

In March of this year, Di again showed her disdain for D-list reality stars while watching Netflix series Byron Baes.

Di ridiculed a scene in which cast members participated in a spiritual meditation with Tibetan singing bowls.

She made a howling sound to imitate the sound of the bowls, before derisively exclaiming, “I’m going in a tear!”

In September 2019, Di also took a stab at Rove McManus after the release of his now-defunct variety show Saturday Night Rove.