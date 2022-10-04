Meet the mom who preps for her family to 'thrive' not just 'survive'

A mother of four preparing for Judgment Day talks about the extreme efforts she has gone to to ensure that her family will “prosper, not just survive” in the event of an apocalyptic emergency.

Allison Michael, 41, lives on 20 acres of land with her husband Joe, 45, and their four children in Bonner County, a remote area of ​​Idaho. year.

The mother of four spends her days tending their yard and livestock — both of which use them as a food source — while also preparing meals that she put away in case of an emergency, giving her family the ability to “prosper, not just survive’ in the event of an apocalyptic event.

She uses methods such as water bath canning — a processing method used when preserving high-acid foods at home — pressurized canning and freeze-drying to prepare ingredients that will last for months to feed her family if disaster strikes.

She then starts her three-tier system in her kitchen; in the first tier she has about a ‘month’ worth of food that she uses most.

In the second tier, she has food that can last “up to a year,” but the family will likely use it.

Her third tier is for emergencies, so she packs everything in “oxygen absorbers,” or five-gallon buckets.

Allison has a pantry devoted to food storage and uses a three-tier system—by storing her food in different categories—to organize perishable foods and durable items.

The family raises chickens, geese and bees, and they grow all their own vegetables, meaning they can produce almost all of the food they eat at home.

Allison, a homemaker and content creator, said, “I like to be prepared for any emergency — which we might face. But I don’t do it because I’m scared.

“I’m preparing so my family can thrive, not just survive. I loved the idea of ​​giving my family food that I had grown, so I knew where it came from.

My husband and I started looking for homesteading a while back when we rented and started learning about conservation.

“Before I had my own space, I used one of our bathrooms as a pantry. Now I’m lucky enough to have a pantry where I can keep all my food storage.

“We are prepared for any natural disaster or emergency. We have a lot of winter storms and there are likely to be wildfires, so we are ready. But I don’t prepare in fear.’

When Allison started learning how to house them, she taught herself to grow food in her community garden so she could know exactly where their food came from.

“I wanted to feed my family food that I grew myself,” she said.

She and her husband Joe, a psychiatrist, developed their conservation skills and moved into a five-acre home in Southern Washington in November 2016.

The family built a vegetable garden, an orchard, and had livestock on their Washington land.

Shortly after, however, they decided to move to a larger space.

They moved to Bonner County, Idaho, which has 20 acres of land in October 2020.

“We have to start all over again,” Allison said. “But we felt like we needed more space.”

Allison spends her day gardening, harvesting or preparing, making sure the pantry is always full.

“I use a three-layer system,” she said.

My first is my kitchen storage, which looks like someone else’s cupboards with the food I use most and is worth about a month.

“My short-term layer is like my grocery store, which has food that will last up to a year, but that we’ll probably still use.

“My long-term layer is for emergencies, so I pack everything in mill bags with oxygen absorbers or five-gallon buckets.

“My family is my responsibility, preparation for me is planning for things to come and that can affect us,” Allison added.

“It’s all packaged to avoid moisture, sunlight and insects.”

Allison has a wood burning stove as power cuts are common – and the temperature in the area can drop to minus nine degrees.

“I encourage others to plan and prepare for what they need depending on their situation and where they live,” she said.

“I think about it all realistically rather than a place of doom and gloom.”