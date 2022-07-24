Meet the globetrotting service dog with over 70,000 TikTok followers

Advertisement

Meet Finnian, a medical service dog who has made his way to over 54,000 Instagram and 74,000 TikTok followers by rappelling, kayaking and skating. Heartwarming photos and videos of his antics form digital diaries – under the username ‘finnianthegoldie’ – documenting his travels around the world. The two-year-old golden retriever has so far visited Gibraltar, France, Spain, Andorra, Iceland and Canada – as well as half of the US states. The service dog, whose main job is to keep the heart alert, has been with his owner – who has a form of dysautonomia, which affects the nervous system – since he was just two months old and they have formed a particularly special relationship through their travels together. Finnian’s family also includes the owner’s husband, a software engineer, and two other dogs, a six-year-old Pomeranian named Lacey and a four-year-old Goldendoodle named Keegan. Based in Massachusetts, they travel across the US in a converted 1991 GMC bus. Click through to see photos and videos of Finnian’s adventures…

Finnian is pictured here on an adventure in Massachusetts.

This photo was taken when Finnian, who is two years old, was in Cannon Beach, Oregon.

Here’s Finnian in Gunnison National Park, Colorado.

Finnian’s owner is an avid figure skater and took him to Colorado’s Golden Gate Canyon State Park for some skating lessons.

Finnian is pictured with a Union Jack flag in Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on the south coast of Spain.

He is pictured here looking happy in Madrid.

After touring around Mackinac Island in Michigan, Finnian is enjoying a well-deserved rest, complete with a new headgear.

The golden retriever loved his trip to Utah’s slot canyons, where he could explore at his leisure.

In Utah, Finnian was equipped with a special harness that allowed him to abseil from the narrow rocks (pictured). A video of him in action has been viewed more than two million times on TikTok.

In Capitol Reef National Park, Utah, Finnian went around modeling trendy doggy-sized glasses.

Finnian smiles for the camera in his service dog vest in Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona.

While hiking through remote terrain, Finnian, pictured here in West Virginia, carries a backpack with a number of essentials, including a first aid kit, boots and water.

Here, Finnian has the beach of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, all to himself.

Finnian proves he’s got solid sea legs on a Massachusetts kayak trip

The dog poses in front of the Cloud Gate sculpture by British artist Anish Kapoor (aka The Bean) in Chicago.

The eager traveler poses with a French flag in his mouth during a trip in Collioure, France.

When not jet-setting around the world, Finnian travels the US with his owners in their converted 1991 GMC van, stopping for activities along the way.

Finnian’s family includes a six-year-old Pomeranian named Lacey (pictured) and a four-year-old Goldendoodle named Keegan.

Finnian in Collioure. His owner said he loved the trip because it was so dog friendly everywhere.