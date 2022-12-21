Meet the game-changing razor that doubles as a feel-good, discreet sex toy

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article have been independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

You read that right: this is no ordinary razor. When it’s right, it’s oh so good at gliding over the skin and removing body hair effectively like a dream.

And if it’s bad, it’s bad on the oh-so-naughty-I’m kinda loving it, designed to deliver wave after wave of mind-numbing, toe-twisting delight. meet Freyathe razor that also happens to be a vibrator (yes, really).

Get that fuzz – and enjoy a little buzz at the same time! This extraordinary razor targets body hair and delivers intense stimulation to take any bath or shower to the next level. Made from body-safe, water-resistant, silky-smooth silicone, it offers six different vibration modes so you can control the experience from start to finish. Take it easy and finish strong – or keep it the same pace all the way through. What feels best is the right choice. The starter kit contains two replaceable shaving heads, plus a vibrator handle. Store

At a glance you might think this looks like a pretty ordinary, albeit very nicely shaped razor. An ergonomic handle provides a super comfortable grip thanks to its silky smooth feel. It’s also light as air and available in a bunch of cute and playful colors.

I couldn’t help but marvel at it Freya is really a first-class razor. There are five stainless steel safety blades, making it perfect for even the most sensitive skin types. It smoothes over the body hair and removes it easily in one go.

Freya is ergonomically designed to provide a comfortable, pleasant touch during your most intimate moments. You choose where and how you use it – and choose from up to six different vibration speeds for a customized experience.

The shaving head features a blend of aloe and vitamin E, a pampering touch that leaves skin ultra-soft and smooth. Ask anyone who has ever dealt with nasty stubble: a silky smooth finish like this is pretty much everything you could ever want from a quality razor.

I also didn’t feel like I needed to moisturize after shaving. Since my skin is dry, I put it on anyway, but it would have been ok without it.

When I finished shaving, I decided it was time to inspect the other half of the razor, so to speak. The aforementioned ergonomic handle is designed not only for a comfortable grip, but to take you to the edge of pleasure and beyond.

The Freya Razor/Vibrator Breakdown CHARACTERISTICS: Razor with 5 blades made of stainless steel

2 replaceable cartridge heads

6 vibration modes

Discreet on/off button

Skin-lubricating strip with aloe and vitamin E RESULTS: A smooth shave leaves the skin silky smooth

Ergonomic design molds comfortably to the body

Multiple vibration settings provide subtle and intense sensations DETAILS: Made with body-safe soft silicone

Water resistant for safe use in the shower and bath

Rechargeable lithium battery provides two hours of use

The colors are Peachy, Breezy and Royal

The $49.99 starter kit includes 2 cartridge heads and a vibrating handle

Yes: it’s a vibrator. Gently curved to caress and stimulate with every touch, this razor-gone wild goes right where you want it to and hits the spot all the right way.

Of course, that raises the first question almost everyone (including yours) has when they first hear about it: how does Which work?

Fortunately the Freya team knows that no one wants anything other than their shave to be a lot better. The razor blade twists off easily, providing double safe and sexy fun in the bath or shower.

The Freya razor and vibrator is available in three fun and expressive colors. No one can tell it’s more than a razor!

On the inside, where the razor plugs in, is a discreet on/off button. Start-up is super easy – just press and hold and it starts on the lowest and least intense vibration setting. Pressing repeatedly will gradually turn it up a notch.

It’s a concept designed “in honor of self-love.” And it’s made with exactly the features every self-loving enthusiast knows matters, like body-safe silicone and a discreet power button for added safety.

It offers six different settings so you can go nice and soft or go for a more intense feel. Whatever floats your boat, so to speak. The battery can be charged for up to two hours of non-stop use, so you’re sure to spend some quality time in the bath or shower whenever you feel like it.

Freya comes apart easily with a simple twist of the handle. At the top is a discreet power button that lets you cycle through the different vibration settings. The ergonomic design is made to provide maximum pleasure, no matter how soft or intense you want it.

Another bonus that I think appeals to those who are not familiar with or accustomed to using sex toys is the fact that Freya is quite easy to use for anyone. It takes a bit of the unfounded stigma associated with self-love out of the equation because it’s incredibly discreet.

It’s a feature that many people seem to appreciate, as no one can see it doing double duty. Plus, you can throw it in your travel bag and rest assured that no one will ever be the wiser – no super awkward TSA searches here.

The Freya Razor also pretty much pays for itself in a handful of uses, as the average high-end mid-range sex toy costs around $75. For $49.99, you get not only that, but a fantastic razor along with two cartridges.

It may be a sex toy, but Freya also happens to be a top-notch shaver that leaves skin silky smooth thanks to the combination of vitamin E and aloe built into the razor head.

It comes down to? It’s cool, it’s smart, and it’s one of those “didn’t know you had to have it” items that might be all you ever need to wake up. Talk about a good morning!