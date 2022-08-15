Meet the couple with 47-year age gap determined to show the world that love has no age limit

Prepare to meet the couple with a 47-year age gap, who is determined to show the world that love has no age limit – despite him being younger than some of her grandchildren.

Kathi Jenkins, 74, met Devaughn Aubrey, 27, through an adult hookup site called Adult Friend Finder (AFF) in 2021.

While their relationship started off as purely sex, after getting to know each other, it soon blossomed into a romance and the pair, who are both from Texas, are now engaged to be married – despite having more than four decades between them.

Kathi is retired; she has four children, 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

She has had a few long term relationships in the past, but has never been married before.

Prepare to meet the couple with a 47-year age gap, who is determined to show the world that love has no age limit – despite him being younger than some of her grandchildren

Kathi Jenkins, 74, met Devaughn Aubrey, 27, through an adult hookup site called Adult Friend Finder (AFF) in 2021

While their relationship started off as purely sex, after getting to know each other, it soon blossomed into a romance

The pair, who are both from Texas, are now engaged to be married – despite having more than four decades between them

Devaughn works as a stocker at Walmart and a porter for condos. He has no children, but he has been married before when, at 24, he wed a girl he had attended school with. The couple divorced in 2021, shortly before he met Kathi.

Kathi and Devaughn have now been in a relationship for over a year, and are planning to tie the knot next year.

Despite being 47 years younger than his bride-to-be, Devaughn’s family is supportive for the most part, but at first, they thought he was lying about how old she was – until he showed them pictures.

As for Kathi, she admitted that she normally isn’t ‘into black men’ so Devaughn was a surprise to her family.

Now, however, she said most of her kids and grandkids are accepting – except for one of her daughters, who has an issue with him being a vegan.

Kathi and Devaughn both agree that this is the healthiest relationship they have ever been in and are looking forward to getting married and building their future together.

‘She is so perfect for me and she is very experienced in life and teaches me a lot. We never fight, can always talk without yelling, and I trust her completely,’ said Devaughn.

He added that Kathi ‘knows how to make him feel better when he’s upset,’ and that she has an amazing sense of humor.

He admitted that while she sometimes reminds him of his ‘grandmother,’ it’s a plus for him, and he’s never ‘bothered’ by her needing a walker.

‘Kathi is funny, I don’t realize how crazy I am until she laughs at me,’ he continued.

Kathi is retired; she has four children, 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson

Devaughn works as a stocker at Walmart and a porter for condos. He has no children, but he previously got married to his former girlfriend at age 24. The couple divorced in 2021

Kathi and Devaughn have now been in a relationship for over a year, and are planning to tie the knot next year

‘She knows a lot of jokes, jokes that make you think you know what is coming but she always says something you didn’t expect, she’s good at making things sound dirty when they aren’t.

‘She sings beautifully and she knows a lot of those old songs that remind me of the stuff my grandmother liked and she knows a lot of the artists that my grandmother liked.

‘I guess I like how old she is because I like older women or old women regardless if she needs a walker and stuff. I have never been bothered by that.

‘She offers good advice and always knows what she is talking about. She can think for herself and she loves to be her honest self without fear of judgment.

‘She makes me feel loved. She tastes really good and sweet and makes me feel like maybe I do belong here on earth.

‘She is a really good cook and also she helps me to keep up with stuff, I like it when she puts my stuff in her purse because I never know where I put things.

He is also attracted to Kathi’s looks. Devaughn gushed, ‘Her face is so d**n gorgeous, it’s hard to take my eyes off her image, really hard. It makes me weak when I think about it.

‘Her eyes are so pretty and attractive and inviting, makes me want to live in them, best pair I have ever seen.’

‘She has a very pretty face and very sexy body from her cute little toes that wiggle around to her big squishy thighs to her wide jiggly hips that give her so much pain to her weird belly button that I love to play with.

Despite being 47 years younger than his bride-to-be, Devaughn’s family is supportive, but at first, they thought he was lying about how old she was – until he showed them pictures

As for Kathi, she admitted that she normally isn’t ‘into black men’ so Devaughn was a surprise to her family. Now, however, she said most of her kids and grandkids are accepting

Kathi and Devaughn both agree that this is the healthiest relationship they have ever been in and are looking forward to getting married and building their future together

‘Kathi’s belly looks good; hard to explain but I love big bellies and baby she’s got it.

‘She got pretty feet, a big beautiful butt, [and a] crazy gorgeous smile.’

Devaughn recalled ‘stumbling upon’ Kathi’s AFF profile in 2021, and it contained ‘a picture of her breast,’ which immediately intrigued him.

‘I read her profile and messaged her in hopes of a response, she was online too and answered back,’ he said.

‘I asked for her number and she gave it to me then she immediately asked how big my member is and we talked for a bit that night.’

Kathi added that while men often ‘say stupid stuff’ that stops her from wanting to meet up with them in person, ‘Devaughn never did’.

‘He liked my stories and he thought I was hot,’ she shared.

While they quickly hit it off – with Kathi adding that there ‘was something about him’ that drew her in – COVID got in the way of them meeting in person.

‘She lives two hours away, we talked for four months before we actually met,’ Devaughn explained.

‘She got sick with COVID for a while and I had car problems but after everything was resolved I agreed to drive two hours early in the morning to meet her in person for the first time.

‘Once I got to her house she was waiting for me already in bed and directed me inside her house to her room and I came in her door and saw her, she looked way hotter than her pictures and smelled really sweet and good. She had this silky dark red blouse on with nothing else.’

Kathi explained that she is normally interested in ‘tall, white men,’ and admitted she’s ‘very selective’ about the men she dates.

Devaughn admitted that while Kathi reminds him of his own grandmother, it’s a plus for him, and he’s never ‘bothered’ by her needing a walker. He is seen with his grandma

He added that Kathi is ‘very experienced in life and teaches him a lot’ and that she ‘offers good advice and always knows what she is talking about’

‘Thank god I never told her my height,’ joked Devaughn, who is five-foot-seven. ‘She’s a size queen that likes tall men.

‘Once she saw me in person one of the first things she said was, “You’re short,” or, “You’re shorter than I thought.”

‘She wasn’t mad, she thought I was hot and we met at a hotel room a couple weeks after that and just kept meeting every week until she invited me over for Thanksgiving, then we became official I guess.’

He added: ‘Neither of us were looking for a serious relationship. [Now], we have been talking for a year, but we have been together in person for six months.

‘We actually just got engaged a couple of weeks ago and we are planning the wedding.’

Kathi and Devaughn lived very different lives before they met, but their worlds seem to have collided well.

Devaughn, who was born and raised in Houston, said he always felt like he was ‘different.’

‘I’ve always been interested in different things compared to my peers,’ he admitted. ‘I always thought older women were more attractive than girls my age and I just have that preference to this day.’

As for Kathi, she described herself as a ‘regular lady living in Texas.’

‘I have four children, three daughters and a son, I have 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and counting, and one great-great-grandson so far,’ said Kathi, who moved to the state when her youngest child was five.

Devaughn is certainly attracted to his bride-to-be, with him gushing, ‘She has a very pretty face and very sexy body’

Kathi said this is the ‘best relationship’ she has ever been in, and that ‘no one has ever loved her so completely’

The couple is trying to end the stigma around big age-gap relationships, with Kathi explaining, ‘If you love someone older, go for it, do what makes you happy’

‘I have had a couple of long term relationships and worked many jobs, sometimes two at a time – I mostly waited tables or [worked] in fast food to support my children. I have [run] a few restaurants in Kerrville too.’

The pair admitted that sometimes people make unfair assumptions about them, and some have even accused him of using her for money.

‘Because of our age gap, sometimes people assume that Kathi is rich and that I want all her money, which is not the case at all,’ insisted Devaughn.

While their family and friends are mostly supportive, the couple does get some backlash from strangers, or people who don’t understand their love – but that hasn’t brought them down.

‘Some people do say it’s inappropriate but it’s just right for us,’ he added. ‘I always brag about her at work and show pictures.

‘I keep one in my car window so everyone can see how sexy my lady is. I love showing off my sexy fiancé. I can’t get over how beautiful she is.

‘Some [of my friends] are concerned that I might want kids and can’t understand why I would want someone older but they are still supportive. Most people say “as long as you’re happy,” and we are very happy.’

Kathi said this is the ‘best relationship’ she has ever been in, and that ‘no one has ever loved her so completely.’

‘Devaughn is kind and supportive. He thinks I’m beautiful, talented and smart,’ she gushed. ‘I just want us to live the rest of our lives together and be happy.’

Devaughn and Kathi hope to help put an end to the stigma around relationships with large age gaps, and to encourage people to let love be love.

‘If you love someone older, go for it, do what makes you happy,’ Kathi concluded, with Devaughn adding, ‘I think we should all do what makes us happy no matter what people think or feel, be natural.’