Meet the child star-turned-personal trainer set to appear on MAFS 2023

The shooting for the tenth season of Married At First Sight is in full swing.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Shannon Adams, former child star and personal trainer, will walk down the aisle in the upcoming Channel Nine series.

An insider told Daily Mail Australia that Shannon, 30, is a proud father who is ‘humble’ and ‘wants to be a role model and inspire others’.

“He’s a really great guy who loves his fitness and his little girl Milli,” the insider said.

The Melbourne-based groom has already filmed his wedding and has been spotted on his honeymoon at the Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast.

Like his fellow co-stars, his social media account has switched to private, which is a requirement for all cast members.

Shannon was only eight years old when his acting career began and he starred in TV shows such as Blue Heelers, Neighbors and Rush.

In 2019, he competed against the likes of Love Island’s Maurice Salib and Lochie Carey for the Manhunt Australia Male Model of the Year title.

“I don’t want to be someone who’s just a model — I want to be a role model for people and end up being the number one fitness role model in the country,” he said during the competition.

The Melbourne-based groom has already filmed his wedding and was spotted on his honeymoon at the Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast (pictured)

“My goal is to become a fitness icon and that fits with modeling. Modeling will lead me on a path to inspire others and help people become the best selves they can be.”

This isn’t his first time being recruited by Channel Nine.

He was previously featured in the 2018 Love Island Australia commercial along with presenter Sophie Monk.

It comes after Daily Mail Australia revealed that season 10 of MAFS will feature some of its most controversial contestants yet.

One bride is no stranger to controversy, making headlines nearly a decade ago for vandalizing a nightclub bathroom.

“She completely destroyed a bathroom in a bar and has since been banned from the venue. I guarantee she’s going to cause a riot on the show,” said a source.

Another bride was nicknamed ‘Olivia Frazer 2.0’ after entering the experiment, very sweet and innocent only to unleash her mean streak later.

“Alarm bells have already gone off. She’s not as innocent as she led the producers to believe… we definitely think she’ll be the next Olivia,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, an outspoken groom is said to have undergone media training before filming, suggesting he sees the show as his ticket to fame and fortune.