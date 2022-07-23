Meet the Canine Officers Guarding American Agriculture

Of course, few travelers are thrilled when their carefully hidden treats are unearthed, even if the detection is accompanied by a wagging tail. But neither the dogs nor their handlers loot the confiscated food. Instead, the beagles are given a treat — a pepperoni stick or small milk bone, for example — for discovery, while their companions are bound by Department of Agriculture regulations.

“If you take their $900 prosciutto ham they bought and are sure they can bring in, I understand why we’re not their favorite person, but I promise we won’t take it to the back room to eat, said Christopher Brewer, chief of the agricultural division of customs and border protection for airports in the Washington area.

“The dog is one of the layers of defense to prevent the introduction of anything harmful to agriculture,” he added.

That damage could be catastrophic.