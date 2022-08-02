Meet the Aussie Commonwealth Games star with 1.5MILLION TikTok followers

With 1.5 million TikTok followers and nearly a billion views on his YouTube channel, Sam Fricker is the epitome of the modern athlete who refuses to limit himself to the limitations of his sport alone.

The Australian diver – who finished 28th in the men’s 10m platform in Tokyo last year – is looking to expand his country’s medal collection at the Commonwealth Games this week.

Just as Fricker has to display a mind-boggling degree of flexibility when launching himself off the diving board, the 20-year-old has stamped himself as one of the most versatile talents in the world.

Aussie diver Sam Fricker will have to put down the phone as he prays for glory in Birmingham

Since competing in Tokyo, Fricker has amassed a huge following on social media, and his meteoric rise online has convinced him to work full-time with YouTube videos.

He first became famous on TikTok while promoting his company – an environmentally conscious company that makes straw making straws from wheat stalks – a company he founded when he was still in school.

The Sydney Morning Herald describes Fricker as a ‘walking billboard for clean living and positivity’, but that still hasn’t stopped the Australian from taking advantage of online.

‘Trolling? I get tons of hate, but who cares,” he said in Birmingham. ‘I do not care. If my friend came up to me and said, “Hey Sam, don’t do that,” then he’s probably right and I’ll listen.

“But if someone with no profile picture and zero followers tells me I’m bad at diving, do I really take it? People say everything: they say I can’t dive, they make fun of the way I talk.’

Coaches and experts are concerned about the potential negative influences that ‘side issues’ can have on an athlete’s career.

The 20-year-old diver has a huge social media following on TikTok and YouTube

He insists that his coaches support his decision to become a full-time YouTuber

Roy Keane famously chided Jesse Lingard for taking his eyes off the ball with his fashion writs, while Mesut Ozil contemplates ditching football altogether for a career in professional gaming.

But Fricker insists his coaches are on board with his social media career, adding that his huge following online can only be positive for diving as a sport.

“My coaches are coming,” he said.

“I’m going to do what I do, so they’ve come to support and understand that. And it’s really good for the sport. Diving doesn’t get a lot of attention like other sports, so it’s a nice opportunity to share what we do. And it helps with diving.’

Fricker will compete in the men’s 10m platform, 3m springboard and synchronized 3m springboard in Birmingham.