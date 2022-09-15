Meet the 49-year-old college freshman who made the football team with players 30 years his junior

Running to an athletics team in college is not the easiest task. When you go to school for the first time as a 49-year-old, it is even more difficult.

Ray Ruschel, an Army National Guard member and night shift worker from North Dakota, walked into the North Dakota State College of Science football team.

A profile of the Washington Post says Ruschel began studying business management at NDSCS — a two-year college in the town of Wahpeton, more than 40 miles south of Fargo.

Ruschel works at a sugar beet processor from midnight to 8am when he’s not studying or playing soccer. In addition, he has been an active member of the North Dakota Army National Guard for 17 years.

He admits he was afraid to join the team – he played alongside and against children 30 years his junior.

“They were all very receptive when I came in and played,” Ruschel said. “At first they thought I was a different football coach on our first day of camp. And every time I stood in line for pads, they said ‘wait a minute, are you playing?’

It’s not just the players who are younger than him. Head coach Eric Issendorf is over a year younger than Ruschel. Despite all the age differences, he is happy to have Ruschel on the team.

‘He is always in a good mood; he’s always just Ray,” Issendorf said. “He is always in a good mood, ready to work and do what he can for his teammates.”

With newfound youthful feelings, Ray says he’s set simple goals for himself on the roster, while making sure he enjoys everything that comes with it.

“I want to live,” Ruschel said. “If I had the chance and didn’t take it, I would regret it. I had a chance, and I’m taking it, and I’m living life to the fullest.

‘I love to play. Here with these young kids and actually able to keep up! I surprise myself.’

The Post report says Ray joining the team is not only rare, but one of a kind. Ruschel may have just set the record as the nation’s oldest college soccer player, surpassing North Carolina Methodist University’s Tom Gore, who played at age 45 last year.

“Ray is a very hard worker – he plays his heart out,” 19-year-old teammate Will Katchmark told the Post

“He asks us how he can do better and he is willing to learn. He wants to be treated the same as every other man on the team.”