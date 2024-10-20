Meet Taylor Swift’s Chiefs WAG squad as they root for their NFL beaus at Arrowhead

Taylor Swift has brought her stardom to the stands at Arrowhead Stadium for the past two seasons, spotlighting the glamorous wives and girlfriends of Chiefs Kingdom.

With the pop superstar among their ranks, the Chiefs WAG have stepped into the spotlight with a new wave of popularity and attention.

The NFL star’s high-profile cheerleaders, like quarterback Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes, have dominated headlines as they rub shoulders with the singer in luxury VIP suites.

And with those headlines has come a new level of fame, enough for Bravo cameras to follow her every move after landing her own reality TV show.

While Taylor and Brittany are highly unlikely to make waves in the reality TV world anytime soon, Kansas City has no shortage of WAGs to join them in their cheerleading duties. Here, DailyMail.com takes a look at the women behind the star power in the field.

Chariah Gordon

Chariah Gordon has become one of Swift’s best friends on game days this season, regularly posting celebratory photos with the pop superstar from her luxury Arrowhead suite.

Gordon, an entrepreneur with her own clothing brand, has been dating Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., who scored the Super Bowl-winning touchdown in February, since around September 2021, when he posted a photo of her same with a t-shirt.

The couple has since welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, whom they call ‘Three,’ on February 12, 2023, the day the Chiefs were set to play in Super Bowl LVII and Hardman was placed on the injury reserve the week before to be at Gordon’s side when she gave birth to their son.

The couple announced their engagement in June 2024, shortly after welcoming their second child together: a daughter, whose name they have not yet revealed.

Gordon is the founder and owner of The GLO Collection, which began with the goal of providing women with products that treat blemishes and acne, but now primarily sells clothing.

The beauty also ventured into the music industry, releasing her first song titled ‘Drownin’ in 2016.

Sheawna Weathersby

Sheawna Weathersby is one of the Chiefs’ regular cheerleaders along with Taylor, Brittany and company. while supporting her boyfriend, Chris Jones.

Weathersby has had a front-row seat to the defensive tackle’s successful entry into the NFL.

The couple is said to have been dating again since November 2015, but has largely kept their relationship under wraps. However, that doesn’t stop the Mississippi native from coming out in support of her man.

Weathersby has been by her NFL boyfriend’s side as he earned three Super Bowl victories with the Chiefs franchise.

He attended Mississippi State University, where Jones also played defensive tackle for the Bulldogs.

The couple shares two sons, Christopher Jones II, affectionately known as Deuce, whom they welcomed in 2018, and Carson Dakota, who was born in 2022.

Weathersby is a licensed esthetician, but she also runs her own online clothing company called Cliquely She Boutique.

Linda Bell

Lyndsay Bell rounded out Taylor and Brittany’s WAG team last season, and the trio regularly shared photos in their Chiefs-themed game day gear.

Bell has been married to Kansas City tight end Blake Bell since 2021 after dating for about 10 years, and they met while studying at the University of Oklahoma in 2013.

The couple welcomed their first child in September 2022, a daughter they named Brinleigh.

Lyndsay was pregnant with her second child last season, posing for a photo between Taylor and Brittany, who had their hands on their baby bump. The trio recreated the now-iconic photo earlier this month with Brittany, who is expecting her third baby with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, showing off her growing baby bump.

Lyndsay joined the 14-time Grammy winner at multiple games last year, including an October matchup against the Denver Broncos and a December game at Lambeau Field, where she and the singer wore matching red teddy coats.

She even attended Taylor’s girls’ night out in New York City last November, joining the pop icon’s team that included the likes of Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.

Isabelle Butker

Isabelle Butker is the wife of one of the most controversial members of the Kansas City Chiefs in recent months.

Kicker Harrison Butker has been in the news over the past year for his public support of Donald Trump and, in particular, for his controversial Benedictine College graduation speech, which received criticism for his beliefs on women’s rights and LGBTQIA+.

In the speech, the NFL star stated that his athletic success “was made possible because a girl I met in band class in high school converted to faith, became my wife and embraced one of the degrees.” most important of all: Housewife”. .’

Isabelle and Butker recently welcomed their third child, with the footballer announcing earlier this month that they now “have three children.”

Butker did not reveal details about the baby’s sex or name, but the couple are also parents to son James, 5, and another child whose name and age have not yet been revealed.

The couple reportedly met in high school band class, where they sparked a romantic connection and attended prom together.

They dated throughout college when Isabelle also enjoyed a career as a collegiate athlete with 26 games for the Rhodes College women’s basketball team.

Laura Kruk

Fitness influencer Laura Kruk said yes to wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who reunited with the Chiefs this season, last month.

The Super Bowl winner took a knee, holding a Tiffany blue box, in an intimate moment the weekend after the Chiefs’ opening win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Kruk, who describes herself as an “online female fitness trainer,” owns her own brand, LauraKrukFit.

Share lifestyle, fitness and diet tips, ranging from weight loss inspiration to links to workout equipment.

Smith-Schuster parted ways with the New England Patriots in early August, securing his return to Kansas City, who are aiming for a historic ‘three-time’ Super Bowl this season.

The 27-year-old played for the Chiefs in their first Super Bowl victory in that streak, the 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, making him a new teammate of Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and company. for the second time.