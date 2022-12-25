Meet Sydney to Hobart LawConnect participant Payal Pattanaik who is afraid of the ocean

Two years after arriving from India, Payal Pattanaik has conquered her fear of the ocean and will be aboard supermaxi LawConnect in the race from Sydney to Hobart.

Until recently she wasn’t sure where Hobart was, but Indian-born sailing rookie Payal Pattanaik has overcome her fear of the ocean and taken on the challenge of taking on the race from Sydney to Hobart on a supermaxi.

Pattanaik works for one of LawConnect owner Christian Beck’s companies, who each year reserves a few seats on the boat for some of his employees through a lottery.

Software engineer Pattanaik has only been in Australia for two years and has never sailed back to India.

“I didn’t read the whole description of exactly what the race is about, so I just signed up (for the lottery) and put my hat in the ring,” Pattanaik told AAP.

Then my name came up. I thought I was going to win a prize or something and I was going to sail, then I read it was from Sydney to Hobart.

‘Because I didn’t know exactly where Hobart was I googled and I saw it’s in Tasmania and I was like ‘oh what did I sign up for’.

“Suddenly I thought ‘Okay, why not, let’s do this and challenge yourself’.

“I definitely had the fear of the ocean and when you get a free shot I don’t think anyone should miss it and get the benefit of competing in an iconic race.”

She was part of the LawConnect crew for this month’s Cabbage Tree Island race and spent more than 13 hours on the water.

Pattanaik has been designated sail handler and is also part of the team responsible for providing the livestream content coming from LawConnect, the first Sydney to Hobart boat to provide that service throughout the race.