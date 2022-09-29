Meet Snakey McCrocface! Seabeast with long neck and crocodile-like jaws swam oceans 70m years ago 

A bizarre prehistoric sea creature with a neck longer than a giraffe’s and a crocodile-like head has been revealed 70 million years after it stalked the seas.

The skeleton of the 23-foot creature was discovered in the Pierre Shale in the US state of Wyoming, where there was once a huge inland sea.

Now the predator, whose name Serpentisuchops literally translates to ‘talking crocodile face’, has been documented by scientists for the first time.

Scott Persons, the lead author of the new study and a geology professor at the College of Charleston, painted a strange picture when he described the creature’s appearance.

“Imagine a lizard the size of a cow,” he said.

‘Now put out its legs with flippers, stretch its neck out two and a half meters and give it a long, narrow mouth – like a crocodile’s.’

Plesiosaurs were first discovered 200 years ago The first complete skeleton of a plesiosaur was found by English fossil hunter Mary Anning in Lyme Regis, Dorset, in 1823. The prehistoric reptile had a small head, long neck and four long flippers. It was given the name ‘near lizard’ because it resembles modern reptiles more than the icthyosaurus, which had been found in the same rock layers a few years earlier. It lived from the late Triassic period into the late Cretaceous period, about 215 million to 66 million years ago, before being wiped out with the dinosaurs. Plesiosaurs inspired reconstructions of the Loch Ness monster, but were traditionally thought to be marine animals.

It’s a description that might bring to mind plesiosaurs, the prehistoric sea creature often taken as the model for the mythical Loch Ness monster.

But even among these, Serpentisuchops pfisterae is an oddball.

Dr. Persons said: ‘When I was a student, I was taught that all late-evolving plesiosaurs fall into one of two anatomical categories.

‘There are those with really long necks and small heads, and those with short necks and really long jaws.

‘Well, our new animal completely confuses these categories.

‘This new animal has both a long crocodile-like snout and a long neck with 32 vertebrae.

“By comparison, your own neck only has seven vertebrae.”

At over eight feet long, it’s a neck that dwarfs even the mighty giraffe’s – at seven feet.

And in the teeming prehistoric sea that once covered much of modern North America, it may have provided an evolutionary advantage over the competition.

“The long, thin jaws and long, flexible neck were likely adaptations for rapidly smacking sideways through the water,” said Dr. Individuals.

‘It would have been exceptional to catch small but fast swimming fish.’

So strange is the creature that scientists are now being urged to revisit already documented plesiosaurs.

The long, thin jaws and long, flexible neck were probably adaptations for rapidly smacking sideways through the water

When the animal died, its body sank to the sea floor, where it was buried by fine sediment for 70 million years. Pictured: Scott Personswith the fossil

The creature was unearthed in 1995 on land belonging to Anna Pfister (pictured), who is honored in the second part of the creature’s biological name, pfisterae

Dr. Persons said: ‘Palaeontologists have generally assumed that if a plesiosaur has long jaws, then it must also have a short neck.

‘Serpentisuchops proves that this assumption is not necessarily true.

“We have to be careful, and several older plesiosaur species now need to be re-evaluated to ensure that the neck sizes of these animals have not been underestimated.”

The study was aided by the remarkable preservation of the neck skeleton.

This was possible because when the animal died, its body sank to the sea floor, where it was buried by fine sediment for 70 million years.

It was first discovered in 1995 on land belonging to Anna Pfister, who is honored in the second part of the creature’s biological name, pfisterae.

Since then, it has been at the Glenrock Paleon Museum, where a team of volunteers has chipped away at the rock encasing the bones.

It was not until this study, published in the journal iSciencethat it was scientifically documented.