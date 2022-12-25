Meet Rep. Elect Monica De La Cruz: the very first GOP woman to represent the Texas border district

Monica De La Cruz, 48, was elected by an 8.5 percent margin to become the first-ever Republican and woman to represent Texas’s 15th congressional district since the creation of the Southern Frontier District in the 1902 election cycle.

The incoming representative, who is still recovering from a broken ankle due to a sports injury, will serve as one of at least 45 Latino and Latina legislators in the 118th Congress — a record high.

The single mother of two and granddaughter of Mexican immigrants spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com to discuss her hopes of bringing her small business expertise and passion for securing the southern border to Congress next month.

Representative Monica De La Cruz (pictured) was elected in the 2022 midterm elections as the first-ever woman and Republican to represent Texas’s 15th congressional district. She spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com

De La Cruz poses with her daughter Sophia, 15, and son Daniel, 16, on 2020 midterm election night on Nov. 8, 2021

PRE-PUBLIC OFFICE LIFE

De La Cruz grew up and still lives in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley, the most popular crossing destination for migrants seeking asylum in the US.

She graduated from James Pace Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The congressman-elect has more than two decades of experience in insurance and banking and owns a small business.

Because of her business and banking background, De La Cruz hopes to serve on the Financial Services Committee when she receives her panel assignments next month when Republicans win a majority in the lower chamber.

Other committees that pique her interest include the Agriculture Committee because of Texas’ large farming community 15 and the Homeland Security Committee, so she can help give a voice to the Border Patrol agents she calls neighbors.

De La Cruz was married twice and has two children: her daughter Sophia, 15, and son Daniel, 16.

De La Cruz cooks with her mother Norma (center) and daughter Sophia (left) at their Texas home for Thanksgiving

FAILED CONGRESS BID 2020

In the 2020 election, De La Cruz decided to run for the House with no political background or experience.

She lost her first bid to represent Texas’s 15th congressional district against then Democratic congressman, Vicente Gonzalez. He has now served three terms in the district.

Surprisingly, De La Cruz lost by just 2.9 percentage points as a Republican and as a political newcomer in a district that has always elected Democrats to represent voters in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“In 2020, I had no political background, my family was not in politics,” explains De La Cruz. “I was a hard-working small business owner, single mom who was focused on those two areas: my business, putting food on the table, and my family.”

“So in 2020, we took really big steps to get our name out there,” she added.

Now, De La Cruz will serve with Gonzalez in the 118th Congress, something the Democratic legislature called “tragic,” but the representative-elect said she hopes they can have productive, bipartisan discussions for the betterment of Texas and the nation.

De La Cruz (pictured during a local high school playoff game for McAllen High) will be sworn into the 118th Congress next month as Republicans win a majority in the lower chamber

HOUSE ELECTION 2022

Congressional lines were redrawn in Texas 15 to make the district a little more conservative after the 2020 Census.

The 15th congressional district is an elongated area stretching from the eastern suburbs of San Antonio, Texas to nearly the southern tip of the state. There is only one district left – Texas 34 – that encompasses all of the southern border point with Mexico.

Rep. Gonzalez fled Texas’s 15th congressional district to run in the 2022 midterm elections in the 34th district, which swung significantly more Democratic with the redrawn lines. Republican Mayra Flores, who won a special election in 2021 to become the first female Mexican-born representative in the House, was defeated by Gonzalez.

De La Cruz decided to stay in the 15th district and made her second bid for the House in the 2022 midterm elections after the district lines swept the Republican lean by just 2 percent. Her win over Democrat Michelle Vallejo went up 8.5 percentage points.

De La Cruz, a single mom, holds her hands up with her kids in election night victory after winning the 2022 midterms to turn Texas’s 15th district red for the first time ever

“I am convinced that if the district had not been redrawn, we would still have won significantly,” De La Cruz told DailyMail.com.

The congresswoman-elect noted that her profit margin was beyond the small clout the redistribution created for the GOP.

She also earned former President Donald Trump’s once-coveted endorsement in her second bid ahead of midterms.

SOUTHERN BORDER PRIORITIES

De La Cruz spoke at length about how she grew up and lives among Border Patrol agents in her community and how that influenced her decision to hold public office.

Around the 2019-2020 period, De La Cruz began to really understand the media coverage and Democratic perspective on the massive border crisis that was emerging, saying it is one of the main reasons she wanted to run for office in the first place present to Congress.

“When I saw the Democratic Party’s unfair portrayal of our Border Patrol and Customs officers, it really concerned me to see how they were portrayed on television and on a national scale,” she said.

“Here in my county, Texas 15, we house one of the larger border patrol industries in the entire country,” De La Cruz added. “So down here, border police and customs officers – they’re our friends, they’re our family, they’re our neighbours. These are good men and women we’re barbecuing with, we’re going to Quinceaneras.’

“I really felt like the way they were portrayed and how their work was portrayed on a national scale was very disheartening. And these are the people who are on the frontline of our national border and are protecting us.”

De La Cruz is highly critical of the Biden administration’s border and immigration policies, calling his latest proposals a “joke.”