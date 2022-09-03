Meet Married At Fist Sight’s FIRST Indian bride Sandy Jawanda

<!–

The shooting for the tenth season of Married At First Sight is in full swing.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that the upcoming series will see the first Indian bride walk down the aisle on Channel Nine’s social experiment.

Melbourne-based dental therapist Sandy Jawanda will appear in the 2023 season when it returns to television early next year.

The brunette beauty was spotted proudly showing off a religious Sikh Khanda symbol at a grocery store after attending the hen party last month.

The eldest of three sisters, Sandy has been working in dentistry since 2011 and has a background in nursing and paramedics.

She loves animals and is passionate about reducing our impact on the environment.

While little is known about Sandy’s private life, friends have described her as “absolutely gorgeous inside and out.”

Daily Mail Australia hears whispers Sandy is so in love with her MAFS husband, Dan Hunjas, that her friends back home in Melbourne have heard the news.

Like her fellow colleagues, Sandy’s social media accounts have all switched to private.

Sandy is the latest bride to be announced after Brisbane-based makeup artist Caitlin McConville and singer Lyndall Grace.

They join previously announced brides Tahnee Cook, Bronte Schofield, Alyssa Barmonde, Claire Nomarhas, Melinda Willis and Melissa Shepherd.

MAFS 2023 will feature some of the most controversial participants to date.

One bride is no stranger to controversy, making headlines nearly a decade ago for vandalizing a nightclub bathroom.

“She completely destroyed a bathroom in a bar and has since been banned from the venue. I guarantee she’s going to cause a riot on the show,” said a source.

Another bride was nicknamed “Olivia Frazer 2.0” after entering the experiment, very sweet and innocent only to unleash her villainous streak later.

“Alarm bells have already gone off. She’s not as innocent as she led the producers to believe… we definitely think she’ll be the next Olivia,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, an outspoken groom is said to have undergone media training before filming, suggesting he sees the show as his ticket to fame and fortune.