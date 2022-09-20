Meet Flippy, Sippy and Chippy: These robots can cook fries, pour drinks and make tortilla chips

Whether it’s making perfectly cooked fries and burgers or pouring soda without spills, robot chefs are venturing further into the $296 billion U.S. fast-food industry amid a nationwide labor shortage.

Miso Robotics, a California-based company, built a kitchen bot called Flippy that was capable of cooking 300 burgers a day and then expanded to whipping up fries with the second version.

In May, the fast-casual chain Wing Zone entered into an agreement with Miso to install Flippy 2 at all future restaurant locations. Jack in the Box is deploying the same machine along with the company’s Sippy bot — which quickly pours, labels and seals beverage orders — this year, with a goal of entering 10 high-volume locations by 2023.

And Miso has another machine called the Chippy that can cook Chipotle’s tortilla chips — which will be integrated into a Southern California location of the Mexican restaurant this year.

The robots – which have been in development for six years – use a combination of cameras, artificial intelligence and predictable, mechanized movements to perform repetitive tasks that service workers might find tedious or worse. Flippy, Chippy and Sippy never need to take breaks and they don’t complain about the working conditions.

However, restaurants that want Flippy 2 will have to pay $3,000 a month to rent the kitchen bot, and that’s in addition to installation costs.

‘We realized that for a robot solution to be a real solution for our customers, it had to have a really high customer return. Which meant it had to take a meaningful amount of labor off the table,’ Miso Robotics CEO Mike Bell told me Washington Post.

Above: The company’s Sippy bot, which quickly pours, labels and seals beverage orders, in action

The National Restaurant Association reports that 65 percent of restaurant owners say finding workers is their biggest problem

Amid the pandemic’s aftermath and ongoing labor protests, the industry is dealing with demands for higher wages and more benefits, a push to organize and still recovering downtown locations that were decimated by Covid lockdowns.

Even without robots prevalent in America’s 200,000 fast-food locations, many chains, including McDonald’s, Burger King and Starbucks, already have contactless kiosks or mobile payment options that bypass human interaction.

“With over 100 new stores in our current development pipeline, our technology roadmap relies heavily on strategic partnerships with companies like Miso, a pioneer in food automation,” David Blooom, COO of Wing Zone, said in a statement.

At a Jack in the Box in Chula Vista, California, even with Flippy installed, there were still about two dozen employees working at any given time. And there are moments when the machine fails.

When the bot started ‘behaving strangely, twitching and hanging’ while placing a row of tacos in a special metal tray, a robot support specialist from Miso is available to help the Jack in the Box worker troubleshoot the problem.

“This is an enhancement, not a replacement,” Ali Nemat, Jack’s vice president of operations services, told the Washington Post. “Our brood is getting promoted and Flippy is their assistant.”