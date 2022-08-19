Meet Cute FIRST LOOK: Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco have that look of love for Peacock romcom

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He may have recently broken up with one of the most famous women in the world in Kim Kardashian.

But Pete Davidson could soon be hugging another A-lister in his next movie role.

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star was featured during an amorous evening with Kaley Cuoco in the first footage of their upcoming romcom Meet Cute which was released Thursday.

Scroll down for video

Much Love: Pete Davidson was featured during an amorous evening with Kaley Cuoco in the first footage of their upcoming romcom Meet Cute which was released Thursday

As the two stars as Gary and Sheila, their romance was able to unfold because they were very close in several of the snaps.

One of the photos showed Kaley placing her hand on Pete’s chest as they looked into each other’s eyes against the backdrop of the Manhattan Bridge.

The 36-year-old former Big Bang Theory star was also seen with her hands on Pete’s cheeks as they looked like they were about to kiss.

The perfect moment? The 36-year-old former star of the Big Bang Theory was also seen with her hands on Pete’s cheeks as they looked like they were about to kiss

Pretty Lady: Kaley looked adorable in a yellow gingham midi dress and white sneakers

Kaley looked adorable in a yellow gingham midi dress and white sneakers.

Her signature blonde locks were worn when her bangs hung just above her eye and she showed off her natural look with complementary makeup.

Pete kept it casual in a gray striped long sleeve shirt, black jeans and matching sneakers.

Bond: Pete kept it casual in a gray striped long sleeve shirt, black jeans and matching sneakers

Dynamic duo: There was also a photo of Kaley looking next to Deborah S. Craig in a tanning bed

There was also a photo of Kaley looking into a tanning bed next to Deborah S. Craig.

According to Deadline, Meet Cute is “a wildly inventive deconstruction of the romantic comedy built around the question: What would you do if you could travel to the past of your loved ones, heal their traumas, solve their problems and change them? in the perfect mate?’

Meet Cute – directed by Alex Lehmann – will begin streaming on Peacock from September 21.