Meet Britain’s bravest dog: Strom an Alaskan Malamute chases burglars to retrieve the stolen goods

He chased the burglars out of the house in Liverpool and forced them to drop the money

The dog saved his owner Karen, 64, in May and the house cats from a fire in 2019

A service dog has been labeled ‘Britain’s bravest dog’ after rescuing its owner from a break-in – recovering the stolen belongings of the thieves – and saving two domestic cats from a house fire.

Alaskan Malamute Storm, 12, won the Blue Cross Medal for saving owner Karen Crosby’s life and saving the house cats from the fire.

The service dog first stepped up and came to the rescue after burglars broke into the home of 64-year-old Mrs Crosby in Liverpool in 2019.

He chased the thieves out of the house, forcing them to drop their stolen stock and alert a passerby who notified the police.

Storm was then called into action again in May when a neighbor contacted his owner, who was gone, to say her house was on fire and all her pets were trapped inside.

Karen Crosby (pictured) and her hero dog Storm. 12-year-old Alaskan Malamute won the Blue Cross award for saving the lives of his owner and their family cats

The brave little dog saved the lives of two of Mrs. Crosby’s cats by pushing them out of a window as the house was filled with smoke, then quietly waited by the kitchen door to be rescued herself.

One police officer described Hero Storm as “as good as a trained police dog.”

Storm received the prestigious award on the 125th anniversary of the Blue Cross, an animal welfare charity specializing in helping sick, injured and homeless pets.

The life-saving dog was chosen from 650 nominations of pets considered “heroes” by their owners.

Mrs Crosby, from Wavertree in Liverpool, said: ‘Storm is a hero to me for all he has done and continues to do.

“I’m over the moon that he won the Blue Cross Medal. It was great news. I never expected him to win and I am so proud of him.’

Brave dog saved the family’s cats from death in May in a fire at Mrs Crosby’s Liverpool home

Storm’s day-to-day life isn’t as dramatic, but vital for Karen and her partner, Phil, 69, also retired, who suffered two brain injuries and developed epilepsy and vascular dementia.

Before going to care, he relied on Storm’s services to help him walk and gently push him when he wasn’t walking in a straight line.

The dog is still helping Mrs. Crosby, who has degenerative disc disease, little feeling in her left leg, visual field problems and tinnitus.

He warns her of the phone and doorbell and helps her cross the road, with further support for her fibromyalgia and asthma, senses if an attack is imminent and offers comfort and support to its owner.

The dog saved the two cats from the fire by pushing them out of a window while the house was filled with smoke, then quietly waited by the kitchen door to be rescued itself

Storm’s true courage was seen after he rescued Karen’s cats from her burning house of his own accord.

Karen said, “The fire brigade couldn’t believe how Storm saved two of my cats and trusted that help would arrive soon.

“The police were so impressed that they personally took him to his vet to make sure he hadn’t inhaled the smoke or had been injured.

“The officer didn’t leave his side and said he was as good as a trained police dog.”

The Blue Cross Medal was first given to a pet in 1940, after a dog named La Cloche saved its owner, a French sailor, from drowning.

The Blue Cross charitable organization was founded with the aim of helping vulnerable pets and their owners.

Chris Burghes, Chief Executive of Blue Cross, said in choosing this year’s winner: ‘We were particularly moved by the number of pets that really help their owners’ mental health, some even prevent their owners from committing suicide.

“It was a close call but Storm came out on top, he is a wonderful pet who has been such a valued member of the family when they have been through so much.

“Congratulations to him and all the pets who support their owners in both everyday life and by doing incredible deeds like Storm.”