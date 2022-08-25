Meet Australia’s hottest opera singer:  Amy Manford to star in Phantom of the Opera in Sydney

<!–

Australian opera singer Amy Manford returns to the stage for the Phantom of the Opera production in Sydney.

The glamorous blonde has a glittering career as an opera singer and has traveled the world performing in solo shows and musical theater productions.

On Thursday, Amy, 28, stunned in a white dress as she joined leading cast members Blake Bowden and Josh Pitterman on a media call for the show.

She let go of her long blond hair and opted for a neural makeup palette.

Amy completed her look with brown heels and posed next to Blake and Josh at Sydney’s Opera House.

The soprano has played the lead role of Christine Daaé in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s original West End production of The Phantom of the Opera since 2019.

Before making her West End debut, Amy performed as a soloist with Perth’s Symphony Orchestra and London Cello Orchestra.

Amy is also a savvy entrepreneur and recently co-founded music theater production company MM Creative Productions.

She also toured South Korea with the London Cello Orchestra and performed the Australian National Anthem for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 for the Anzac Day memorial service in London.

Amy often documents her international travels on social media, uploading photos of herself posing in beautiful locations, including the Acropolis of Athens and the beaches of Barcelona.

She also regularly shares photos of herself posing in her opera costumes and designer dresses.

Amy is a woman of many talents and has previously competed as a professional rhythmic gymnast and pole vaulter.