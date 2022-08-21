Medieval monks were more likely to have worms than ordinary people

Medieval monasteries were relatively luxurious. Credit: chrisdorney/Shutterstock



In the Middle Ages monks, nuns and brothers had it relatively easy. They lived quiet lives in monasteries and monastic complexes, reading manuscripts, bathing and tending gardens in which they grew their own food. They even had access to sanitation, while many of the farmers at the time lacked even the most basic sanitation.

One would therefore expect medieval brethren to be less exposed to parasites spread by fecal infestation than the townspeople who lived around them. But our study, performed on the remains of 44 medieval Cambridge citizens, has found just the opposite. It turns out that the local Augustinian friars were almost twice as likely as the general population of the city to become infected with one group of parasites: intestinal worms.

Our findings suggest that something in the lifestyle of friars in medieval England brought them into regular contact with feces, despite their superior facilities. Unfortunately, it is likely that the horticultural activities of the holy men undermined the hygienic benefits that life in the monastery afforded them.

In the Middle Ages, doctors believed that intestinal worms evolved from too much mucus. To treat an infection, books preserved from the period prescribed the consumption of wormwood, or drinking a solution of powdered moles. This lack of medical understanding shows why many people in the Middle Ages lived with parasites and other ailments.

Previous studies have looked at the types of intestinal parasites present in medieval Europe by analyzing the sediment of cesspools and latrines, which would have been used by many different people over time.

More recently, researchers have begun to assess what proportion of a population may have been infected by intestinal worms. They measured this by sampling the sediment from burial basins, where the guts and worms would have been during life. Their results suggest that at least a quarter to a third of medieval people had intestinal worms at the time of their death.

Remains Identification

Until now, no one has tried to compare how common parasites are in different groups of people with different lifestyles. You should expect that people with different diets, jobs and housing could experience different levels of exposure to parasites such as worms.

But it has proved difficult to distinguish the lifestyle of medieval people from their uncovered remains. Most medieval people were buried naked and in a shroud in a common parish cemetery. They had no headstone or any other evidence to tell us what lifestyle they led, or what kind of house they had lived in.

One group of medieval people buried in their own distinct cemeteries were the monks and nuns who lived within monastic orders. Because there is often good data on the lifestyles of these groups, we can compare studies of their remains with studies of the general population at the time.

However, not all the people buried in the cemetery of a monastery or nunnery actually lived there. Wealthy people from the same city could pay to be buried next to the religious as they believed it would increase their chances of their souls going to heaven soon. Until recently, the challenge was how to distinguish these two groups from each other.

Medieval people were largely buried with no evidence to identify. Cambridge Archaeological Unit, Author Provided



Finding the Brothers

When archaeologists excavated the burial place of the Augustinian monks in Cambridge, it was noted that many of the graves had belt buckles placed over the front of their pelvises. It became apparent that the friars were buried in their customs and belts, not naked in a shroud like the general populace. These belt buckles engaged archaeologists to determine which graves were brethren, and which were rich laymen of the city.

Our study used microscopy to detect the eggs of intestinal worms in the pelvic sediment of 19 buckled Augustinian monks. We compared them to 25 people buried in the nearby parish cemetery of All the saints at the castlewhere ordinary citizens would be buried.

We found that both roundworm and whipworm infect the medieval population of Cambridge, but roundworm was more common. Adult roundworms are about 30 cm long and whipworms are about 5 cm long. Surprisingly, we found that 58% of the Augustinian friars were infected, but only 32% of the parish cemetery. This difference is statistically significant.

dirty habits

We expected the brothers to have a lower prevalence of infection than the general population. Both roundworms and whipworms are spread through the fecal contamination of food and drink. In other words, their presence indicates a lack of sanitation.

Augustinian monasteries often had purpose-built latrines and hand-washing facilities, and they enjoyed greater wealth and luxury than the poor peasants who lived in the city. So why would the brethren be more likely to have worms?

One plausible explanation is how they may have fertilized the crops they grew in their vegetable garden. In the Middle Ages it was common for monasteries growing plants for own consumption, and it was also standard to fertilize crops with feces.

At that time, people were just as happy to fertilize crops with human excrement from cesspools as they were to use animal manure. It is possible that the brothers became re-infested with parasites when the excrement from their own latrines was emptied and used to fertilize their gardens.

So while medieval monks, nuns and friars were on to something by separating feces from food, those early hygienic practices may have been somewhat negated by what they would do next with their collected feces.

Medieval brethren were ‘riddled with parasites’, study finds

Provided by The Conversation



This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.