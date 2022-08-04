Medicine supply shortage plagues pharmacies as medications such as Ritalin in low supply

Other drugs used as antidepressants, high blood pressure drugs, diabetes drugs, asthma drugs and more are also related to deficiencies

Australians face a critical shortage of medicines as supply chain problems and increased demand wreak havoc on pharmacy shelves.

According to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), 343 drugs are currently deficient, dozens of which were listed yesterday, including commonly used drugs, including Ritalin, which is used to treat ADHD.

Other drugs used as antidepressants, high blood pressure drugs, diabetes drugs, asthma drugs are also experiencing shortages.

However, it is Ritalin that many say causes the biggest headaches as the widely used stimulant is used to treat ADHD, an emerging disease.

The TGA says more than 300 drugs are currently facing shortages. This includes the drug Ritalin (pictured), which is widely used to treat ADHD, an emerging disease

Psychiatrist Dr Tanveer Ahmed said his patients struggled to go to school and work amid the drug shortage

The TGA’s drug shortage bulletin board lists the 10mg, 20mg, and 30mg doses of Ritalin — scarce.

A drug shortage is officially defined as ‘when it is unlikely that there will be enough of a drug in Australia for the people who need it’.

Psychiatrist Dr Tanveer Ahmed told: The Daily Telegraph patients struggled to attend school and work amid the drug shortage.

“From the end of last week to the beginning of this week, we’ve had several calls from people who couldn’t pick up their medications.

“It’s panicked people and (has) a range of knock-on effects, people don’t function very well at work, some people have been forced to take days off, kids have more behavioral problems in the school yard.”

Other drugs used as antidepressants, high blood pressure drugs, diabetes drugs, asthma drugs and more are also related to deficiencies

He also said that while he’s prescribing replacement drugs, swapping out a mental health drug isn’t ideal because not everyone will respond the same way.

The President of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Dr. Vinay Lakra, said the government urgently needs to find a solution to the problem that has been going on for years.

He said the deficiency is causing relapses and urged patients to talk to their doctors and plan ahead.