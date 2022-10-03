Medicine Prize opens Nobel week clouded by war

Hungarian-born Katalin Kariko, who has already won nearly every other major medicine award, was able to win for her groundbreaking research.



Discoveries of breast cancer and mRNA vaccines are seen as potential winners as the Nobel Prize in Medicine kicks off a week of winner announcements on Monday, with this year’s awards looming in the shadows of war in Europe.

Founded more than 120 years ago before Europe was devastated by two world wars, the Nobel Prizes will pay tribute to those who “conferred the greatest benefit to humanity” after a year of bloodshed and devastation in Ukraine.

The Medicine Prize will be announced on Monday around 11:30 am (0930 GMT) in Stockholm, followed by the prizes for Physics on Tuesday, Chemistry on Wednesday and Literature on Thursday.

The Peace Prize, the most eagerly anticipated of the awards and the only one announced in Oslo, will follow on Friday, with the economic prize on October 10.

When it comes to medicine, the name of a woman keeps popping up among prize-watchers: the American geneticist Mary-Claire King, who discovered the BRCA1 gene in 1990, which is responsible for a hereditary form of breast cancer.

She could be honored along with oncologists Dennis Slamon from the United States and the German Axel Ullrich for their research, which led to the development of the breast cancer drug Herceptin.

However, if the jury broke with its tradition of honoring decades-old research, another woman could be well placed for her role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

male domination

Hungarian-born Katalin Kariko, who has already won nearly every other major drug award, was able to win for her groundbreaking research that led directly to the first mRNA vaccines to fight COVID-19, made by Pfizer and Moderna.

“Not only is there the immediate benefit it gave us to fight the pandemic, it’s also the first in a series of promising applications that use this technology,” Nobelwatcher Ulrika Bjorksten, the head of the Swedish Public Service’s Scientific Service, said. radio, to AFP.

Kariko could be honored along with her collaborator Drew Weissman from the United States and Pieter Cullis from Canada.

Last year the prize went to American researchers David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries about human receptors for temperature and touch.

David Pendlebury, head of Clarivate’s close analysis group, which lists dozens of potential winners for the Nobel Prize in science, said his money was on King and Slamon this year.

But he also mentioned Hong Kong molecular biologist Yuk Ming Dennis Lo, who pioneered the development of non-invasive prenatal testing.

He also developed a new method of detecting cancer early using just a few drops of blood, called liquid biopsies.

A simple blood draw “can diagnose all kinds of potential problems and illnesses,” Pendlebury said.

Male researchers based in the United States have overwhelmingly dominated the Nobel Prize in science over the years.

The various award committees have maintained that they try to recognize women’s achievements, but say many of the top discoveries were made decades ago when fewer women were involved in high-level research.

Last year, 12 men and one woman won Nobel Prizes, with all the scientific nods going to men.

Pricing anti-Putin?

Before the Literature Prize on Thursday, literary critics told AFP they thought the Swedish Academy would go for a more mainstream author this year, having selected lesser-known writers over the past two years.

Last year, Tanzanian author Abdulrazak Gurnah won, while American poet Louise Gluck was crowned in 2020.

American novelist Joyce Carol Oates, French Annie Ernaux and Maryse Conde, Russian Lyudmila Ulitskaya and Canadian Margaret Atwood have all been named as potential laureates if the committee has a woman’s eye.

However, online gambling sites favor France’s Michel Houellebecq, ahead of British author Salman Rushdie, who was the victim of an attempted murder in August.

But it is the Peace Prize that is expected to have a special significance this year.

After Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov won the prize last year along with his Filipino colleague Maria Ressa in the name of freedom of expression, will the Norwegian Nobel Committee award another anti-Putin prize after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine?

Since the Second World War, there has been no conflict between two countries so close to Oslo.

The International Criminal Court, charged with investigating war crimes in Ukraine, and the International Court of Justice – both based in The Hague – have been named as possible laureates this year.

For example, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana have jailed Tikhanovskaya.

If the committee were to focus on the climate crisis, experts tipped Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, possibly along with British environmentalist David Attenborough or other activists such as Sudan’s Nisreen Elsaim and Ghanaian Chibeze Ezekiel.

