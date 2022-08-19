Medicine known for decades and costing 57 cents a day can restore lost hair, doctors find

A drug that doctors know can cure hair loss for decades could be more effective than previously believed if the way it’s taken — via a pill rather than an ointment — is changed.

Minoxidil – sold under the brand name Rogaine – has been on pharmacy shelves since the 1980s as a lotion to be rubbed into the scalp to restore lost hair. But more and more doctors are now prescribing it off-label, because a low-dose pill New York Timesby saying that this makes it much more effective.

There are already a countless number of hair loss prevention products available, regularly sold at significant prices, despite little evidence that they work.

But amid increasing success stories with Minoxidil, more and more doctors are introducing it to patients, despite the treatment yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use as a pill to prevent hair loss.

Minoxidil — sold under the brand name Rogaine — can help reverse hair loss when taken orally as a pill, doctors say. But this has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration

Rogaine has long been a favorite of men for growing back lost hair in old age, but the way the drug was administered may not have been the most effective

Minoxidil was approved in a lotion to help regrow lost hair for men in 1988 and for women in 1992.

It works by using enzymes present in the hair follicles to break down the drug into an active form that stimulates the growth of new hairs.

But it has to reach the scalp to work — which is often stopped by residual hair — and patients often don’t like leaving it on their head for at least four hours every day.

However, doctors have found that when the drug is taken orally as a pill, it still breaks down into the active form that causes hair growth.

The discovery was first made by Dr. Rodney Sinclair, a dermatologist at the University of Melbourne, Australia, when he had a female patient suffering from pattern baldness who swore by Rogaine but developed an allergic rash to the lotion.

To remedy the situation, Sinclair cut minoxidil pills into quarters and offered them to the patient instead. The low dose allowed her hair to continue growing, but didn’t cause a rash or affect blood pressure — another use of the drug.

Through testing, he found that the drug remained effective when the dose was reduced to one fortieth of that in the original pill, and then began prescribing it.

In 2015, he presented his findings at a meeting in Miami after offering the pill to more than 100 consecutive women. He has now treated more than 10,000 patients.

Pattern baldness can be reversed with a drug known for decades and costing just 57 cents a day, doctors say (stock image)

Other doctors are now also following his lead, prescribing the drug off-label to patients with pattern baldness. It won’t work for people who are bald because there are no hair follicles left to stimulate.

No FDA-approved trial of minoxidil has been conducted to date, and one is unlikely to be completed because companies are unlikely to make a profit.

Doses of minoxidil given to patients can be as low as 1 mg, doctors suggest.

But dermatologists say the pill is safe to use this way, and they will continue to prescribe it off-label to patients who want it.

In some cases, it has also caused long hairs on other parts of the body, such as the face and chin. This has led to it also being prescribed with spironolactone, which can block certain sex hormones, to try and prevent the unwanted growth.

Dr. Crystal Aguh, a dermatologist at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, told the New York Times, “It’s just starting to see a surge in popularity.

‘We are increasingly sharing our success stories at conferences.’

About 40 million American men are bald, the statistics suggest, while more than 50 million have baldness or thinning hair.

Among women, it is also thought that some 30 million suffer from baldness.

Amazon sells Minoxidil pills for 2.5 mg for just $17.10 per pack of 30 pills, which is equivalent to 57 cents per pill.