Medicinal cannabis driving ban under review in Queensland

Queensland residents who use medicinal cannabis may soon be allowed to get behind the wheel as politicians consider sweeping changes to drug driving laws.

The state government will review its drug driving laws, allowing prescription drivers to get back on the road.

It is currently illegal for residents to drive a vehicle if they have used marijuana or any other illegal drug, even if they have a medical certificate from their doctor.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will review the laws amid an increase in drivers testing positive for THC during random roadside drug tests.

The Greens have previously pushed for medical cannabis users to be allowed to drive on the roads in the state.

TMR’s general manager for land transport, safety and regulation Andrew Mahon said the use of medicinal cannabis while driving is a ‘complex’ issue.

“The review is in response to the growing number of drug-drug offenses on Queensland’s roads and an increase in accidents resulting in serious injuries and loss of life,” he said.

“Medical cannabis and the issues presented, such as effects on enforcement from roadside drug testing and those who wish to continue driving, will be explored as part of this review.”

In May, the first in-depth study by Australia’s medicinal cannabis program revealed that use of the drug has increased dramatically across the country.

About 248,000 prescriptions have been approved in the past five years, with 85 percent of them as of January 2020.

The University of Sydney published a study on Monday showing that the number of prescriptions rose from 2.5 percent in 2018 to 37 percent in 2022.

Lead researcher Professor Nicholas Lintzeris said it indicated more people were trying to obtain the drug legally rather than relying on their local dealer.

“A number of benefits were identified in switching to prescription products, especially when consumers reported safer ways to use medicinal cannabis,” he said.

“People who used illegal cannabis were more likely to smoke their cannabis, compared to people who used prescription products, who previously used oral products or vaporized cannabis, highlighting the health benefit of using prescription products.”

The drug has been used to treat more than 140 different medical conditions, with pain, anxiety, and sleep apnea being the main conditions treated.

The revision of the drug-driving law in Queensland is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Tasmania has laws that allow residents with detectable levels of THC in their system to drive as long as the drug has been obtained and administered legally.

Drivers still run the risk of being fined if THC is found in their saliva or blood and is determined by the police to affect their driving.