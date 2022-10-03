Medical cannabis Australia: Driver passes roadside drug test

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A hitchhiking driver is bringing Australia’s amended medical cannabis laws into the spotlight after filming the moment police waved him through their drug check despite his admission that he had recently smoked marihuana.

Paton and Steeze, two friends and YouTubers from the Gold Coast, traveled to northern NSW on Friday when they shared a video of their encounter with the random roadside drug test.

“Have you had anything illegal in the last few days,” an officer asked the driver through the car window.

‘Umm, I’ve been prescribed medical cannabis, so yesterday afternoon I had a joint,’ replied the driver.

The two mates were on a road trip from the Gold Coast to Nimbin when they were pulled over for a random roadside drug test (pictured)

The police officer then did the test and asked how he ingested the drug.

“I can smoke it or vape it,” he replied.

After checking his driver’s license and the bottle of medicine with a prescription label, the officer told them they were on their way.

“I’ve never seen this legit before… it’s usually in a baggie and people say they have a prescription,” the officer noted.

“Let’s go,” the pair cheered as they drove away.

The driver, Steeze, 25, told Daily Mail Australia he takes medical cannabis for a medical condition.

The two friends Paton (left), 22, and Steeze (right), 25, both have prescriptions for medical marijuana

“I have epilepsy and it’s used to help manage sleep and make sure I don’t get into a situation where I don’t get enough sleep, potentially leading to a seizure,” Steeze said.

His passenger Paton, 22, also has a prescription for the conditions Persistent postural-perceptual vertigo (PPPD) and Eustachian tube dysfunction (EDT).

“It’s like vertigo that gets really chronic and bad, so I got a prescription for it to reduce anxiety after being prescribed valium in the past,” he said.

Steeze added that he was not high behind the wheel.

‘We were confident we would pass the roadside test because the bottle says ‘if not impaired, you can drive”.

‘We weren’t affected, we hadn’t smoked that day, we had a joint the day before.

‘We would never drive under the influence.’

The video garnered hundreds of comments from stunned viewers.

“Now damn bro,” one person said.

“Is this common in Australia, it’s wild,” added another.

The couple traveled to Nimbin for the town’s annual Mardi Grass festival.

The officer noted that he has never seen “legitimate” medical marijuana before

While recreational use of marijuana is illegal in Australia, medical cannabis, obtained by prescription from a doctor, was legalized in 2016.

Driving while under the direct influence of the active ingredient THC is still an offense under Australian law.

The Greens are working to introduce a draft bill to federal parliament later this year that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

According to legal advice obtained from the Greens, a Commonwealth law could replace state laws preventing the recreational use of marijuana, although such a law would have to pass both houses of Parliament.