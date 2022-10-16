Medicare: How $8billion a year is being rorted by Australian doctors

Rampant fraud and theft cost $8 billion from Medicare each year and threaten to topple the entire system, an explosive report shows.

An investigation by the Sydney Morning Herald and the ABC has uncovered a massive physician overload that could amount to 30 percent of the entire Medicare budget.

Doctors have routinely charged the government for time and services they failed to provide by falsifying data and misdiagnosing to claim more money.

A GP at an aged care facility even made a claim for services rendered to dead people.

Doctors billed for rounds that didn’t take place, they charged residents who were disabled and had no memory of the consultation and had been misdiagnosed, intentionally or unintentionally, to demand more than they should.

The sums of money could be mind-boggling if a GP in a western Sydney suburb of Fairfield Heights is ordered to reimburse $1 million for prescribing addictive painkillers to patients without an appropriate management plan in place.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers lashed out at what he called the “larvae” sucking Medicare out of much-needed resources.

“If these numbers are true, it’s absolutely horrific. Every dollar stolen, be it from Medicare or the NDIS, is a dollar stolen from people who need and deserve good health care,” he told reporters Monday. in Canberra.

“If you steal from Medicare or the NDIS, you’re a caterpillar. It means money that isn’t really deep in the budget isn’t going to people who need it.”

dr. Chalmers wants to crack down on people who destroy the Medicare system and describes the report as deeply disturbing.

“(It’s) something that we’re going to get to the bottom of, because we don’t want a single dollar stolen or stolen from the system when it could be about helping people who are vulnerable,” he said.

Public Services Secretary Bill Shorten said that while the “vast majority” of GPs were doing the right thing, payment integrity was an issue.

“It drives taxpayers to despair if they think some people are opportunistically screwing up the system,” he told Nine’s Today show on Monday.

“Scammers do leave traces… of course we have to make sure that there is complete trust in the system, but we have to inform the scammers that ‘you get caught’.”

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, a former health minister, told Seven’s Sunrise program that the report was shocking.

“We have to come at these people like a ton of bricks because Australians protect Medicare and they want to keep Medicare and they like the way our health system works, but it can’t work if you have people ripping it off,” she said.

Radio host Ben Fordham called for an overhaul of the entire system if necessary, as the government vowed to come down “like a brick” on those who tear the system apart.

Fordham said the investigation revealed “a completely broken system” that made Medicare scrapping “a cinch” and pointed to an “obscene waste” of taxpayers’ money.

Fordham noted that there are even courses to teach doctors how to destroy the system and cover their tracks and there are few safeguards to stop this.

Endemic overload occurred in all medical fields with surgeons and specialists claiming for surgeries and services they had not provided or were not needed.

A dentist was ordered to reimburse Medicare $650,000 for overburdening children, including exposing some to radiation with no medical benefit.

In one case, a telehealth service charged $50 for consultations and also billed them in bulk, which is illegal.

Medicare compliance expert Margaret Faux said the incentive was there to cheat the system.

“I think most Australians believe that doctors are honest people,” Faux said.

“But the reality is that wherever you have a huge pot of money that’s super easy to access, you’re going to get bad actors building business models and taking the money illegally.”

Fordham noted that Medicare vulnerability “is not a new problem, despite repeated warnings that the waste has been going on for decades.”

“The problem is so big that governments are hesitant to tackle or tackle it.”

“The federal government cannot ignore this report today.

“If you need to overhaul the whole system, let’s do that. If you need to hire more people to catch the crooks, do that.’

Federal ministers Bill Shorten and Tanya Plibersek scrambled Monday morning to assure taxpayers that “crooks will be caught.”

“Scammers are leaving traces… we have to make sure that there is full trust in the system, of course, but we have to point out to the scammers that ‘you will get caught’.”

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, a former health minister, vowed to crack down on Seven’s Sunrise.

“We need to get to these people like a stone because Australians protect Medicare and they want to keep Medicare and they like the way our health system works, but it can’t work if you have people ripping it off,” she says. said.

“For those people who cheat, they have to face the full consequences of the law.”

dr. Faux made a bleak diagnosis, one that questioned whether going after the “crooks” alone would be enough when Medicare money is bleeding.

“There’s not much life in Medicare, unfortunately,” she said.

“I’d give it a few years at most. It’s in really bad shape.

“Out-of-pocket costs will continue to rise and patients will not have access to the care they need.”