Medical Alert that Calls Family and Friends | AllsWell

Medical alert systems are the systems whose main function is to send the signal for help in dangerous situations. The main parts of the process are monitoring and response. Monitoring is set with certain parameters that can trigger the SOS alarm. These include :

Falls

Fall detection has become a popular feature several years ago with the new Apple Watch series. Since then many medical alert systems use gyroscopes and accelerometers to detect if the user has fallen. This allows them to help people in wheelchairs, patients who faint regularly, and seniors who may have injured themselves.

Location

Knowing the latest place from where the signal was sent is essential when coming for help. That’s why most medical alerts that call family use GPS technology. The location tracking of these devices is fairly accurate and GPS doesn’t affect the device’s price much.

Inactivity

Some medical alert apps can use the inactivity monitoring feature. It enhances the basic life alert button that calls family functions and starts alert signals automatically.

As for the response, you set the list of emergency contacts during the setup. These may include friends, relatives, private security organizations, or 911. Once the emergency button is activated this list receives a notification or a call.

Who Might Benefit From a Medical Alert System?

Having a medical alert system is usual these days as many social groups can benefit from its usage:

Parents

Children don’t like sitting at home all of the time and it’s completely fine. Still the streets of big cities have many dangers that can occur. Children usually don’t think about their safety, so it is your responsibility to take care of it. Having a medical alert that calls family will allow the kids to ask for help with a single button push.

Students

A college is a place for new acquaintances, new places, and new experiences. Still, the joys of freedom have many threats to them. Having a life alert button that calls family will make the campus a safer place.

Office Employers

The workers’ mood often affects the way the working process goes. Why not lift your employees spirit with improved safety options? This would be especially helpful for the workers who have to leave the office late at night.

Construction Site Workers

Construction is a dangerous place. The workers are surrounded by fumes, chemicals, and heavy equipment. An emergency button combined with PPE and proper safety control will guarantee your worker’s safety.

Older Adults

Aging is inevitable, the physical and mental states become worse. Seniors face many health-related illnesses and would benefit from a medical alert system. In case of health dangers, they could receive help as quickly as possible.

Mobile Apps as an Alternative for Medical Alert Systems

Digitalization has made a smartphone the usual device. It is used by any age group or demographics. That’s why the most accessible way to have personal safety functions is to use the related apps.

For example, AllsWell Alert combines inactivity monitoring with the SOS-button functionality. The tracking timers check up on the smartphone interaction. If there is none, they set an alarm countdown. If it’s not canceled the list of pre-set emergency contacts receive the notification and your latest location.

Take care of your personal safety and check out our FAQ if you have any questions.

