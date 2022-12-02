Home Medibank hacking: A $2.2 million fine could be imposed on a private health company for each violation
Categories: News

Medibank hacking: A $2.2 million fine could be imposed on a private health company for each violation

Medibank could face a multi-million dollar fine over a hacking scandal that exposed the personal data of nearly 10 million Australians

  • Medibank faces a multi-million dollar fine in the wake of the hacking scandal
  • The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner is investigating the company
  • It will see if it has taken reasonable steps to protect customers’ personal data
  • It comes after hackers exposed 6.4 gigabytes of Medibank customer data

By Jade Hobman for Daily Mail Australia

published: 00:33, Dec 2, 2022 | Updated: 01:11, Dec 2, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Medibank could be fined millions of dollars over the devastating hacking scandal as a government agency investigates whether the health insurer has properly protected its customers’ data.

Russian hackers targeted Medibank in October, stealing millions of private health records and demanding the company pay a $10 million ($A15 million) ransom or the anonymous group would post everything online.

Medibank, Australia’s largest private health insurer, refused to pay the ransom, with the hackers making good on their threat, posting private health claims and personal details of at least 10 million customers on the dark web in the past month.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) ​​confirmed on Thursday that it is investigating whether Medibank has taken reasonable steps to protect its customers’ personal information from misuse, interference, loss, unauthorized access, alteration or disclosure.

If the investigation reveals serious and/or repeated breaches of privacy in breach of Australian privacy law, the Commissioner has the power to seek civil penalties through the Federal Court of up to $2.2 million for each violation,” the OAIC said in a statement. .

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner will investigate whether Medibank has taken reasonable steps to protect its customers’ personal information

Related Post
  1. High school closes to most students as one-third of teachers contract COVID-19 in new wave

    LoadingAssociate professor James Wood, a mathematician at UNSW's School of Public Health and Community Medicine,…

  2. Mozambique court hands out verdicts in $2bn corruption case

    The 19 high-profile defendants in the "hidden debt" case face charges of a wide variety…

  3. Sri Lankan cricketer accused of repeatedly choking woman from Tinder

    “The complainant was too scared to do anything,” the police statement said, alleging he strangled…

The OAIC’s pledge to investigate comes after the hacking group released the latest trove of private files on Thursday, dumping a massive 6.4 gigabytes of data onto the dark web.

Medibank said it was still investigating the latest data dump, but thought the files contained names, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of its customers.

It is feared that the hackers’ latest dump, which is much larger than any other file they’ve posted, could contain the data of all of its 9.7 million customers.

The hackers also hinted in their latest post that their war with Medibank is over.

“Happy Cyber ​​Security Day!!!” the hackers posted next to six zipped folders. ‘Added folder full. Case closed.’

The hackers have been releasing files in a trickle over the past two months, but appear to have finished harassing the private health giant.

Meanwhile, the insurer’s customers are encouraged to seek help through the Medibank helpline and not to engage with scammers claiming to have their private information.

Specialized teams are ready to assist clients who receive scams or threats.

After weeks of releasing bits and pieces of files, the hackers released their latest — and largest — trove of data to date on Thursday as Medibank refused to comply with their demands

In a statement following the latest hacker post, Medibank said it was still analyzing the data, which it described as incomplete and difficult to understand.

“We are aware that stolen Medibank customer data has been released on the dark web overnight. We are in the process of analyzing the data, but it appears to be the data that we thought the criminal stole,” the company said.

“As our investigation continues, there are currently no signs that any financial or banking information has been compromised and the stolen personal information alone is not sufficient to enable identity and financial fraud.

“The raw data we have analyzed so far is incomplete and difficult to understand.

“We apologize unreservedly to our customers. We remain committed to full and transparent communication with customers and will continue to reach out to customers whose data has been exposed on the dark web

“We remain vigilant and encourage everyone to stay alert to suspicious activity online or over the phone.”

All Medibank and ahm customers who require more information are urged to contact the Company’s cyber response hotlines by phone or through an information page on the Company’s website.

Medibank said its customers can also reach experienced and qualified mental health professionals by phone 24/7 for mental health or wellness advice or support, or contact Lifeline, Beyond Blue or their GP.

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: 2.2millioncontraventiondaily mailfacefinegianthackinghealth..Medibanknewspenaltyprivate
11 hours ago

Recent Posts

Numerous Ukrainian embassies are given ‘bloody packs’ containing ANIMAL EYES.

Multiple Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' with ANIMAL eyes after the consulate in Spain received…

13 mins ago

Apple’s upcoming xrOS may be the start of a whole new ecosystem of devices

With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…

14 mins ago

Sajid Javid, ex-Cabinet minister, says he won’t stand in the next election

Ex-cabinet minister Sajid Javid says he will NOT stand in next election amid exodus as…

15 mins ago

Disadvantages and Advantages of Replica Watches

Knockoff Rolex Watches: All over the world, there are a lot of fake products, but…

23 mins ago

John Lewis and Abrdn team up to build 1,000 homes

John Lewis Partnership partners with Abrdn to develop 1,000 homes during a move to reduce…

23 mins ago

‘New-found freedom’: China relaxes COVID rules after protests

Cities across China continued to ease COVID restrictions and relax testing and quarantine rules following…

24 mins ago