Medibank hackers claim that they have leaked the last set stolen files

The rest of the customer data stolen in the Medibank ransomware attack appears to have been published online.

REvil, the group behind the attack on the Australian health insurance company, posted an update to its blog earlier this week stating “Happy Cyber ​​Security Day!!! Folder full added. Case closed,” TechCrunch reports.

