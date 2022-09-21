Media mogul Byron Allen goes ahead with $10B racial discrimination lawsuit against McDonalds

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Media mogul Byron Allen’s $10 billion racial discrimination case against McDonald’s was given the go-ahead by a US court on Friday, nearly a year after it was dismissed last December.

Allen alleges that McDonald’s deliberately chooses not to pay to place ads on black-owned networks, including its own AMG Entertainment Studios and Weather Group, costing the networks millions in potential annual revenue.

He claims that despite black people making up 40 percent of the fast food market, McDonald’s is relegating black networks to an “African American level” and allocating them only $5 million — 0.3 percent — of its $1.6 billion advertising budget.

Media mogul Byron Allen’s claims McDonald’s only allocates them 3 percent of its $1.6 billion advertising budget to black networks

McDonald’s denied the allegations and its lawyers pointed out that the green light for Allen’s lawsuit did not mean the allegations were founded

Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin did not rule on the merits of the case, but said he felt Allen had a right to prove his case, citing allegations that Entertainment Studios had repeatedly and without success since its founding in 2009 tried to get a contract from McDonald’s, whose ‘racist’ corporate culture hurt him.

“All things considered, and construed in the light most favorable to plaintiffs, plaintiffs have presented sufficient facts to support an inference of intentional discrimination,” Olguin wrote in his decision.

McDonald’s attorney Loretta Lynch reiterated that Olguin would not comment on the merits of the case and insisted the allegations were baseless.

‘[The decision] has nothing to do with the substance of the case, but Mr. Allen will simply continue to try, as he has for over a year now, to substantiate his speculative and persuasive claims,” ​​Lynch said. “We believe the evidence will show that there was no discrimination and that the claims from Entertainment Studios are unfounded.’

Allen said in a statement that the case was about the economic integration of African-American-owned businesses into the U.S. economy. McDonald’s takes billions from African-American consumers and gives almost nothing in return.”

Olguin dismissed an earlier draft of Allen’s lawsuit last November and found no evidence of intentional and purposeful discrimination against his companies.

In May 2021, McDonald’s pledged to increase national ad spend with Black-owned media from 2 percent to 5 percent by 2024.

Allen said it has tried repeatedly and unsuccessfully to get a contract from McDonald’s since AMG Entertainment Studio was founded in 2009.

Allen’s lawsuit is not McDonald’s first allegation of racial discrimination.

In 2020, dozens of black franchisees accused the fast food giant of sending them on a “financial suicide mission” by forcing them to open their restaurants in poor black neighborhoods.

“McDonald’s makes a commitment to racial equality, takes advantage of its black customers, but places black franchisees in locations doomed to fail,” the complaint said in Chicago.

McDonald’s denied the claim and the lawsuit was dismissed in 2021.