Media messages that humanize outgroups don’t combat prejudice, study finds

Political ads featuring “outgroups” who have relatable experiences, such as images of immigrants eating Thanksgiving dinner or videos of refugees hugging their children, do almost nothing to build empathy in those with high hostility toward an outgroup, says a new BYU investigation. Credit: Created by Jaren Wilkey



It seems intuitive: if you want to soften hearts for marginalized people, show that they are human like everyone else. That’s the theory behind untold media reports depicting “outgroups” having relatable experiences, such as images of immigrants eating Thanksgiving dinner or videos of refugees hugging their children.

Unfortunately, humanizing messages do almost nothing to increase empathy in those with high hostility toward an outgroup, though they do increase empathy in those who already view the group positively, according to new BYU research published in the Journal of Politics.

“Humanizing messages are activists’ main approach to reducing prejudice around the world, in conflict resolution groups, documentaries and refugee organizations,” said Joshua Gubler, a professor of political science at BYU. “People think they are effective, but that’s because they preach to the choir and the choir responds appropriately. It’s valuable to gather a base, but that’s different from changing the minds of those who receive the messages.” are meant to target.”

For the study, researchers first surveyed 3,498 Republicans in the western US about their attitudes toward Latinx immigrants, then reexamined their attitudes after watching clips from a documentary designed to give immigrants a face. After watching the documentary, all participants were more likely to see the immigrants as people, but only those who were previously benevolent toward the immigrants became more empathetic.

The researchers speculated that dissonance — the unpleasant emotion of realizing a belief that shaped our worldview is potentially inaccurate — prevented those ill-disposed toward the immigrants from empathizing.

“Dissonance challenges our sense of self, and most people hate the cost of confrontation. We wondered if some participants, when convinced by the documentary that immigrants were people and not mere stereotypes, felt uncomfortable and unease the empathy they had nullified would otherwise have developed,” Gubler said.

To test their hypothesis, the team designed a second phase of the experiment with 1,982 participants. This time, after showing heartwarming images of Latinx people and confirming that the photos had a humanizing effect, they told half of their participants that the immigrants were documented and the other half that they were undocumented. They then asked all participants to confirm in writing that they agreed with a list of statements describing the positive qualities of the immigrants.

Compared to those with low initial hostility toward immigrants, participants with high initial hostility were approximately three times more likely to report discordant emotions after this task and significantly less likely to report empathy. Dissonance was responsible for 23% of their lower empathy levels.

“Dissonance was an important predictor of unchanged attitudes,” Gubler said. “The traditional idea is that you go from humanization to empathy and change your attitude — this study suggests why many attempts to do that fail.”

So if humanizing doesn’t work to reduce prejudice, then what does? Answering that “million dollar question” is the research team’s next focus, Gubler said. He outlined two possible approaches they are exploring to manage dissonance in conflict resolution.

One option is not to cause any dissonance at all by asking people to think and write about the positive encounters they’ve had with outgroups, even if they can only say one or two good things. “Because it’s their own experience and already woven into their psyche, they’re unlikely to get the discordant kickback,” Gubler explained.

The other possible strategy is to tell people ahead of time that they are likely to feel dissonance, normalize the discomfort, and encourage them to work through it rather than avoid it.

“People are often unaware of how dissonance affects them, how it can block empathy,” he said. “If we make people aware, we can discuss dissonance as an opportunity to learn.”

Correcting misconceptions about migrants and increasing empathy for migrants

More information:

Joshua R. Gubler et al, Changing hearts and minds? Why media posts designed to inspire empathy often fail The Journal of Politics (2022). Joshua R. Gubler et al, Changing hearts and minds? Why media posts designed to inspire empathy often fail(2022). DOI: 10.1086/719416

Provided by Brigham Young University

