Mechel Laurie: Only Victorian sides are allowed to win AFL grand final Buddy Franklin Geelong Sydney Swans

Former The Project presenter Mechel Laurie has said she hates seeing non-Victorian teams win the AFL grand final – and has criticized Swans star Buddy Franklin for his performance in Saturday’s premiership decision.

The 49-year-old shared the post with her 27,600 followers on Sunday, adding a photo of the Geelong Cats celebrating their one-sided win over Sydney.

Next to the photo, Laurie posted the caption, “Congrats to the Cats! I can’t stand it when a non-Victorian team wins the Premiership. FF forever!!!! Thanks to @geelongcats for beating @sydneyswans today. buddy who? God bless you boys.’

Laurie was certainly not alone in her criticism of Buddy Franklin after his performance over the weekend.

The Swans star was effectively knocked out on Saturday, racking up a meager three disposals in the first three terms, taking a 0.1 kick.

Footy fans wasted no time declaring the attacker “missing in action” when it mattered most.

“I just saw Buddy Franklin with the ball. I didn’t know he was playing today,” said one Twitter user.

“Can anyone get the bus driver to find Lance Franklin and the rest of the ‘bleeds’ and direct them to the MCG. There’s a bloody grand finale going on,” said another.

“Is Buddy Franklin playing today?” noted a third.

Some, meanwhile, are questioning Franklin’s decision to play for another year. The forward turns 36 before the next season starts and time seems to be catching up with him.

He’s an all-time great, no doubt about it, but if that press release from Buddy Franklin today should have read ‘one too many’. Three touches in just over a half,” said one Twitter user.

AFL journalist Damian Barrett pointed out that it was interesting that Franklin had lost four of his six major finals and three in a row to the Sydney Swans.

“It just goes to show that a man who will become a legend of the game at a very early stage once he retires has lost double the number of grand finals he has won,” he said.

It’s not looking good for Franklin to move forward, especially when he had one of the season’s moments kicking his 1,000th AFL goal.