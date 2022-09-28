Mechanical issues blamed for American Airlines flight moaning intercom

A moaning intercom on an American Airlines flight has given the mile-high club new meaning after a passenger compared the bizarre sound to “somewhere between an orgasm and vomiting.”

The strange cacophony rang through the intercom of a flight from Los Angeles to Dallas earlier this month and was documented by actor Emerson Collins who posted a hilarious video of the incident on Twitter.

Collins said the mystery noises started before takeoff and continued throughout the flight despite the best efforts of the flight crew.

“Someone on this flight appears to have broken into the intercom system and continues to make a noise somewhere between orgasm and vomiting,” Collins said.

The sounds, shrouded in mystery, had stunned the flight crew when an attendant spoke over the intercom in the video, reassuring passengers that they were investigating the problem.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we realize that there is an extremely annoying noise coming from the public announcements,” she said.

The weirdest flight ever.

These sounds started through the intercom before takeoff and continued throughout the flight.

They couldn’t stop it and still had no idea what it was after landing. pic.twitter.com/F8lJlZHJ63 — Emerson Collins (@Emerson) September 23, 2022

In the video, Collins wonders where the noises are coming from, as stunned flight crews try to unravel the mystery of the “irritating noises.”

American Airlines has blamed a technical problem in its public announcement system, as passengers on several flights say they have also experienced the bizarre anomaly

“The cockpit is trying to troubleshoot and try to disable it, so be patient with us, we know this is a very strange anomaly and none of us enjoy it.

“So we appreciate your attention until we figure out how to turn it off.”

Collins, who has captured the entire trip to Dallas, ends the video disappointed that there had been no “landing climax.”

“We just landed, I really thought it would happen on landing.”

While Collins was convinced the sounds were human, others speculated that the eerie moans could be alien.

One Twitter user said, ‘A ghost in the machine? Did you check the wings just to be sure?’

Some passengers took to social media, claiming the sounds were otherworldly

Passengers on several flights said the sound was similar to what it would sound like if someone was in ‘extreme pain’

Others heard ‘weird phrases’ on their flights and blamed the pilot for leaving his microphone open

Many agree that the sound that seems to last throughout the flight is hilarious and disturbing

Collins told Washington Post if this is the case, “the ghost in the machine has a hilarious sense of humor.”

The comedic timing of the sounds seemed too planned to be just a technical glitch. But honestly I have no idea.’

Others who saw the video that racked up 1.2 million views said the incident was not isolated to the LA to Dallas flight.

One Twitter user said: ‘My wife and I experienced this on an AA flight in July. To be clear, it just sounded like the moaning and moaning of someone in extreme pain.

“The crew said it had happened before and had no explanation. Came up three or four times briefly in the beginning of the flight and then stopped.’

The video uploaded by Collins shows the actor/producer laughing at the mysterious moan

Another passenger turns to Collins to find out what’s happening on their flight between Los Angeles and Dallas

The flight crew could not think of a reason for the noises, leaving the incident shrouded in mystery at the time of the flight

Collins ends the video with a disappointment that the sound didn’t make it when the plane landed

Another Twitter user said, “It happened on my August 5 flight from JFK to LAX and I was on an older A321.

“It was Flight 117. A few days earlier, the flight crew was on the same plane and the same thing happened. It was funny and disturbing.

American Airlines spokeswoman Sarah Jantz told the Washington Post that the incident was a “mechanical problem,” adding that the airline’s intercom system is wired with no external access or Wi-Fi components.

“After the initial report, our maintenance team thoroughly inspected the aircraft and PA system and determined that the noises were caused by a mechanical problem with the PA amplifier, which increases the volume of the PA system when the engines are running,” said they.

“The first report the airline received was the September 18 Santa Ana-Dallas flight. Our team is reviewing the additional reports.”