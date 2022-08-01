Mecca’s Father’s Day opt out email praised by thousands

Thousands have praised an unexpected heartfelt email from beauty retailer Mecca ahead of Father’s Day, which is celebrated on September 4.

The email, sent to all members of the Australian site last week, gave those who failed to celebrate Father’s Day due to poor relationships or death a chance to opt out of further promotional coverage.

“An option to unsubscribe,” the email read.

‘Sometimes it’s nice to choose which emails you see from us. In the run up to Father’s Day, we understand that you don’t want to receive emails about this topic. That’s why we’ve made it easy to unsubscribe.’

Thousands flocked to Facebook to praise the brand’s initiative, as many revealed they had strained or nonexistent relationships with their fathers.

“I’m so happy about this e-mail because I’m pretty burned out by my dad and I don’t need reminders,” said one woman.

Even though it’s not a go-to place for Father’s Day gifts, it’s nice to see the initiative! I just hope they do the same for Mother’s Day because I don’t have her around and it hurts to watch,” she added.

But many were divided over the brand’s seemingly thoughtful email and questioned Mecca’s true motives, as other holidays didn’t get the same treatment.

Others called it a “marketing stunt” and called it an “oversensitive” move.

“I think a lot more attention could have been given to it,” wrote one disgruntled woman. “I understand the sentiment, but the specific reference to Father’s Day was a little weird.”

She claimed not to remember getting anything similar for Mother’s Day and wondered why a beauty brand would focus this initiative on Father’s Day.

“I can’t remember getting one for Mother’s Day. Why not a generic email with a list of holidays where customers can choose which ones they want to unsubscribe from?’ she asked.

Others disagreed.

“It could be a new initiative introduced after Mother’s Day this year,” she says.

“And next year we might see a similar email – but the holiday feedback is good, definitely an idea to email the marketing team about!”

Many said the marketing emails were a constant reminder of their grief.

“My inbox is a minefield this time of year!” wrote a man. “So thoughtful from Mecca, well done. I wish more brands would do the same.”

Another added: ‘Thank God for this. Mother’s Day is the saddest day of the year for me – I avoided all my emails in the weeks before, because every retailer was too focused on marketing.’

She continued: ‘But I was really upset when Mecca sent me a Mother’s Day card/item in my grocery order. I was too upset to even email Mecca about it – but maybe others are and that’s why they’re doing this now for Father’s Day.’

“A motherless daughter support group that I’m a part of has created a template that its members can send to companies that don’t offer the opt-out around Mother’s Day,” one woman revealed.

‘So more and more companies are jumping on board. It’s nice not to be bombed! However, these things will always be in our stores, which I find quite difficult, but just try to divert my attention – I don’t need it in my inbox either.”