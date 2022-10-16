Mecca: Girlfriend blaster for 'red flag' behaviour online

As a joke, she reached out to other women online and made a strange request

The Mecca customer does not want her partner to find out about any purchase

An Australian girlfriend has been called out online for her ‘red flag’ behaviour

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A girlfriend has been slammed on social media after making an honest but odd request in a Facebook group.

The Victoria woman loves shopping for make-up in Mecca but doesn’t want her partner to find out about any purchase – so she turned to others online for help.

‘Okay girls I need help, can someone box me in and pretend I won a birthday box from Mecca so I don’t have to explain it to my partner please?’ she wrote.

But the remark was taken seriously by close to 500 people, with some considering it a ‘red flag’ in a relationship.

A girlfriend asked other women online if someone can send her a fake message claiming she’s ‘won a birthday mystery box’ from Mecca so she doesn’t have to explain the purchase to her boyfriend (stock image)

Vote Is it a ‘red flag’ to lie to your partner about purchases? Yes, don’t lie 10 votes

No, it’s not bad 3 votes

‘This is a huge red flag. If you lie about purchases to your partner, you either need to reevaluate your relationship with money, your partner, or both,’ one woman wrote.

Another said: ‘I understand this is probably just a bit of a joke, but seriously, you don’t have to hide what you buy from your partner.’

“Why do you have to do this?” asked a third.

The boyfriend came to his own defense and responded to the nasty comments.

‘God girls relax, at first my partner wouldn’t care that I brought it. It’s just a lot more fun to say I’ve won something then I can say I’ve won something again in a few days,’ she wrote.

Some women online considered the behavior a ‘red flag’, while others admit they also hide purchases from their partners (stock image)

Despite the backlash, other women admitted they’ve also found creative ways to avoid telling their significant others they bought from Mecca.

“Sometimes I’ll write thank you notes if the service offers ‘add a message’ or congratulate myself from a random IG (Instagram) page and pretend I won and then show the message as ‘proof,'” admitted one woman

‘Why didn’t I think of this? It is too late now. I have already told my husband what I wanted to buy from Mecca. It will be too suspicious if I “win,” wrote another.

“Mecca needs to make some ‘congratulations on winning the giveaway’ stickers for our boxes,” suggested another.